Austin package bombing suspect killed himself in explosive confrontation with police

The suspect in a string of deadly bombings in Austin, Texas, has been killed after an encounter with law enforcement, according to the Austin Police Department.

The suspect killed himself with a bomb as law enforcement officials including FBI agents and a SWAT team approached his vehicle. Law enforcement agents fired their weapons but the suspect is said to have died by his own hand.

An Austin police officer was hurt as they approached the suspect's vehicle, according to police.

Police "found the man at a hotel in Williamson County," on Monday night before he "detonated an explosive device killing himself," in an incident where police and FBI agents also fired their guns, according to WFAA, a local ABC news affiliate.

Police had tracked a package bomb shipped from an Austin FedEx facility back to a suspect at a hotel, before moving in and the incident ending violently. Surveillance video from the FedEx store reportedly helped police track down the suspect. Police remain unclear on the suspect's motives, but they do believe the suspect was behind all of the recent bombings in Austin.

Police found a vehicle they thought to contain the subject, which they followed to a roadside hotel, and he detonated the explosive device, killing himself, as SWAT approached his car, law-enforcement officials told the press on Wednesday.

Police said they wanted to take the suspect into custody, but were not afforded that opportunity. The police are waiting to identify the suspect until the medical examiner can positively identify him, and his next of kin can be notified of his death.

Authorities said the suspect was a 24 year-old white male, and that they "do not know where he has been in the past 24 hours," warning that additional explosive devices could remain, and that people in the area need to remain vigilant.

Austin has been terrorized over the last week by a string of six package bombings that have killed and injured unsuspecting citizens. So far, the bombs have killed two people and injured four others. Police said they believe the incidents are all related "because of the specific contents of these devices."

"AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned!" President Donald Trump tweeted in response to the news. The White House on Tuesday said it had been monitoring the investigation.

History of the Austin package bombings

The bombings began on March 2 when a package left on the front porch of a home overnight exploded, killing 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House.

On March 12, another two package bombs exploded at homes around Austin, killing 17-year-old Draylen Mason, injuring his 40-year-old mother, and injuring 75-year-old Esperanza Morena Herrera.

On March 15, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told the press it was possible that the bombings may be motivated by hate because all of the victims at the time were people of color.



On March 18, two white males were injured by a trip-wire explosive placed on the side of the road, which Manley said showed "a higher level of sophistication" and skill than they initially expected from the bomber.

Finally, on March 20, a package exploded on a conveyor belt in a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, about 65 miles away from Austin. One person was hurt but let go after treatment at the scene.

The package discovered on Tuesday was believed to be the first mailed device in the string of bombings.

Police reportedly worked backwards from the FedEx bombing to locate the suspect, who killed himself with an explosive once confronted.

"We got word last night about 9:00p that law enforcement had id’d the suspect and was closing in, based off the @ FedEx pkgs he sent. But police wanted to surprise the individual — and did that overnight in Round Rock." WFAA Senior Reporter Jason Whitley tweeted.

