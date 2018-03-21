Austin package bombing suspect reportedly killed after explosion, police shooting

news

The suspect in a string of deadly bombings in Austin, Texas, has reportedly been killed.

Local news said officers found the male suspect in a hotel and confronted him.

He reportedly detonated a device, and police also fired their guns, resulting in the suspect's death. It is not clear which event led to his alleged death.

The Austin Police Department tweeted confirmation that officers had opened fire, and said it would brief media shortly.



The suspect in a string of deadly bombings in Austin, Texas, has been killed after an encounter with law enforcement, according to local news reports.

The confrontation reportedly involved an explosion and police firing their weapons, though the exact details of the encounter are not yet clear.

A number of local Austin reporters tweeted early on Wednesday morning that police had confirmed the death of the suspect.

Police "found the man at a hotel in Williamson county," on Monday night before he "detonated an explosive device killing himself," in an incident where police and FBI agents also fired their guns, according to WFAA, a local ABC news affiliate.

Police had reportedly tracked a package bomb shipped from an Austin FedEx back to a suspect at a hotel, before moving in and the incident ending violently. Surveillance video from the FedEx store reportedly helped police track down the suspect.

The Austin Police Department tweeted posted a tweet confirming that police fired their weapons, and said it would brief media on the matter shortly.

Austin has been terrorized over the last week by a string of six package bombings that have killed and injured unsuspecting citizens. So far, the bombs have killed two people and injured four others. Police said they believe the incidents are all related "because of the specific contents of these devices."

It's unclear whether the suspect had shipped additional explosive packages or has left behind any other bombs.

History of the Austin package bombings

The bombings began on March 2 when a package left on the front porch of a home overnight explodes, killing 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House.

On March 12, another two package bombs exploded at homes around Austin, killing 17-year-old Draylen Mason, injuring his 40-year-old mother, and injuring 75-year-old Esperanza Morena Herrera

On March 15, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told the press it was possible that the bombings may be motivated by hate because all of the victims at the time were people of color.



On March 18, two white males were injured by a trip-wire explosive placed on the side of the road, which Manley said showed "a higher level of sophistication" and skill than they initially expected from the bomber.

Finally, on March 20, a package exploded on a conveyor belt in a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, about 50 miles away from Austin. One person was hurt but let go after treatment at the scene.

This was the first mailed device in the string of bombings.

Police reportedly worked backwards from the FedEx bombing to locate the suspect, who killed himself with an explosive once confronted.

"We got word last night about 9:00p that law enforcement had id’d the suspect and was closing in, based off the @ FedEx pkgs he sent. But police wanted to surprise the individual — and did that overnight in Round Rock." WFAA Senior Reporter Jason Whitley tweeted.

This story is developing. Click here to read the latest version.