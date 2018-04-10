Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Awkwardness ensues as top Democratic senator asks Mark Zuckerberg if he'll reveal what hotel he stayed at last night


Mark Zuckerberg got into an awkward exchange with a Sen. Dick Durbin on Tuesday when the Illinois Democrat asked him some personal questions.

  • WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg, 33, was called to testify after it was reported that 87 million Facebook users had their personal information harvested by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm linked to the Trump campaign. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
  • Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg some personal questions, like which hotel he was staying in, during Zuckerberg's hearing on Tuesday.
  • Zuckerberg was hesitant to answer — and Durbin used that to make a broader point about data privacy.

WASHINGTON — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg got into an awkward exchange with a top Democratic senator on Tuesday when the lawmaker began asking him personal questions.

During the blockbuster hearing on Capitol Hill, Sen. Dick Durbin asked Zuckerberg, "Would you be comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel you stayed in last night?"

"Um," Zuckerberg said before a long pause. "No."

The audience and panel of senators erupted in laughter at Zuckerberg's hesitancy to answer the question, but Durbin used it to make a point about personal privacy, which was the focus of the joint hearing between the Senate's Judiciary and Commerce committees.

"If you've messaged anybody this week, would you share with us the names of the people you've messaged?" Durbin asked.

"Senator, no, I would probably not choose to do that publicly here," Zuckerberg said.

"I think that might be what this is all about — your right to privacy, the limits of your right to privacy, and how much you'd give away in modern America," Durbin said.

Watch a clip of the exchange:

