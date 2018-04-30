Benjamin Netanyahu gives bizarre presentation saying Iran is cheating nuclear deal

news

Standing in from of a massive screen, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the world a PowerPoint presentation of Iran's nuclear weapons program on Monday with one conclusion — Iran lied.

"Iran is brazenly lying" Netanyahu said. "The nuclear deal is based on lies."

Speaking first in English, Netanyahu revealed that Israeli intelligence had, "in a great intelligence achievement" obtained around 100,000 secret files that outlined Iran's nuclear weapons program.

The files, obtained "a few weeks ago," included documents, photos, and videos showing that the Iranian government was in pursuit of enriched uranium, ballistic missiles, and nuclear weapons as far back as 2003. Iran has continued to covertly pursue nuclear ambitions since the nuclear deal, according to Netanyahu, despite claiming otherwise.

Netanyahu took direct aim at the Iran nuclear deal, known officially as a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. "This is a terrible deal. It should never have been concluded," he said.

"In a few days time, President Trump will make a decision on what to do with the nuclear deal. I am sure he will do the right thing," he said. "The right thing for the United States, the right thing for Israel, and the right thing for the peace of the world."

Trump is set to recertify the deal on May 12.

Netanyahu finished the rest of his presentation in Hebrew, and left without taking any questions.