Bill Clinton reportedly spread a conspiracy theory that The New York Times' publisher struck a deal with Trump to help get him elected


Former President Bill Clinton reportedly spread a conspiracy that The New York Times' publisher struck a deal with President Donald Trump to help elect him.

bill clinton donald trump play

bill clinton donald trump

(Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

  • The revelation of Clinton's conspiracy theory has surfaced in Amy Chozick's forthcoming book "Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling."

In the forthcoming book "Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling" by Times reporter Amy Chozick, she wrote that Clinton started spreading a rumor that, in order to help get Trump elected, The Times decided it was going to hit Clinton's wife and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hard for her use of a private email server.

According to Chozick's book, Clinton said the deal between Trump and The Times was based upon Trump's ability to drive traffic and bolster The Times's stock price. The book also claimed the relationship between The Times and the Clinton campaign was "somewhat acrimonious."

The revelations of Clinton's conspiracy theory is just one of several to appear in Chozick's book, which profiles Hillary's quest for the White House.

According to the book, the Clinton campaign tried tirelessly to tie Trump to the mainstream Republican Party. Even as Trump did well in the GOP primary, the Clinton campaign believed that he was a bigger threat to other candidates in the Republican field than he was to Hillary.

