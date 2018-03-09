California officials report hostages taken in 'active shooter situation' at veterans' home

news

An armed man took three hostages at a veterans' home in Napa Valley, California, officials said.

The Veterans Home of California-Yountville is on lockdown and the incident is being treated as an "active shooter situation."

It's unclear whether anyone is injured.

An armed man took three hostages in an "active shooter situation" at a veterans' home in northern California on Friday, fire officials told the Associated Press.

The husband of one of the workers at the home said the gunman slipped into a party, let some people leave, and kept the others hostage.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson told local media that shots were fired, but no injuries have been reported so far. CHP officer Robert Nacke said local authorities are working with multiple law-enforcement agencies to resolve the incident.

"This is a very fluid and dynamic situation," he said. He added that authorities are setting up a hotline families can call to get information on their loved ones at the home.

Initial reports of an active shooter at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville came in around 10:30 a.m., local time, a spokeswoman for the department told the San Francisco Chronicle. Residents are sheltering in place, she added.

"The safety of our residents, workers and the community is our top priority," the department said on Twitter. "We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement."

The suspect was reportedly a member of The Pathway Home program, which says on its website it helps veterans "cope with the effects of their deployment." The suspect was believed to be 36 years old and was discharged from the treatment program two weeks ago, according to The Napa Valley Register.

The gunman was asked to leave the program after he broke certain rules, NBC Bay Area reported

The home is the largest veterans' home in the US, housing roughly 1,000 elderly or disabled veterans and their spouses, according to its website.

The Napa County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol are set to give press conferences Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.