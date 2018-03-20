Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Cambridge Analytica suspends CEO amid Facebook data leak uproar


  Published:
(Channel 4 News)

  • The CEO of Cambridge Analytica, the political-research company at the center of a massive Facebook-data scandal, was suspended on Tuesday.
  • The company's board said CEO Alexander Nix would remain suspended pending a "full, independent investigation" of his involvement in allegedly entrapping politicians.

CEO Alexander Nix was secretly filmed offering shadowy services to entrap politicians.

"Mr. Nix's recent comments secretly recorded by Channel 4 and other allegations do not represent the values or operations of the firm and his suspension reflects the seriousness with which we view this violation," the board wrote in a Tuesday statement.

An undercover Channel 4 News reporter filmed Nix and his colleagues over four meetings from November to January. The journalist posed as a fixer for a wealthy client working to elect politicians in Sri Lanka.

The bombshell footage, broadcast Monday as part of the news channel's monthslong investigation, comes days after Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica over an incident involving its harvesting of data from 50 million profiles.

The company, founded by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and top GOP donor Robert Mercer, who has sunk at least $15 million into the company, reportedly used personal data gleaned from tens of millions of profiles to predict the behavior of individual American voters.

The company's board said it is launching an internal investigation into Nix's alleged wrongdoing and will make the conclusions of the investigation public. In the meantime, Alexander Tayler, the company's chief data officer, will serve as acting CEO.

This is a developing story.

Jake Kanter contributed to this report.

CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, speaks during the Web Summit, Europe's biggest tech conference, in Lisbon, Portugal, November 9, 2017.
Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix is accosted by journalists on Tuesday.
Karen McDougal.
