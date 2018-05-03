Home > Business Insider > Politics >

China is firing on all cylinders as it ramps up its trade war with the US


Politics China is firing on all cylinders as it ramps up its trade war with the US

  • Published: , Refreshed:

China is slowing down imports of US soybeans, a key crop for American farmers. :"They're buying beans in Canada, in Brazil, mostly Brazil, but very deliberately not buying anything from the US," one soybean processor told Bloomberg.

Xi Jinping play

Xi Jinping

(Damir Sagolj/Reuters)

  • In March and April, China imposed tariffs on US soybeans in response to President Donald Trump's tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.
  • Soybeans are an important US agricultural export, and a majority of those exports go to China.
  • Soren Schroder, CEO of oilseed processor Bunge, told Bloomberg that China is "very deliberately not buying anything from the US."
  • The drop off in Chinese purchases of US soybeans is worrying for US farmers.
  • It shows the trade war between the US and China is heating up.

China is signaling that it won't back down from a trade battle with President Donald Trump and the US.

In an interview with Bloomberg, the CEO of one of the largest soybean processors in the world said China has effectively ended purchases of US soybeans — a critical export crop.

Soren Schroder, CEO of oilseed processor Bunge, told Bloomberg that Chinese purchases of US soybeans have all but vanished.

"Whatever they’re buying is non-US," Schroder said. "They're buying beans in Canada, in Brazil, mostly Brazil, but very deliberately not buying anything from the US."

The reason for the decline, Schroder said, is the recent 25% tariff the Chinese government applied to US soybeans. That tariff came in response to Trump's decision to impose tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The apparent shift is bolstered by the fact that the current South American harvest season is in full swing, while the US harvest primarily comes in the back half of the year. But such an extreme drop off is notable.

Soybeans are an important agricultural export for US farmers, and China is the crop's main destination. According to the US Department of Agriculture, 61.2% of total US soybean exports worth a whopping $14.2 billion went to China in 2016. According to the USDA, soybeans are the most valuable agriculture export for the US, making up roughly 9% of all US exports by value.

null play

null

(USDA)

Schroder's comments appear to be indicative of a growing trend. An April 25 analysis by Reuters revealed that Chinese firms had not signed any new contracts to import soybeans in two weeks. Additionally, large shipments of soybeans from the US to China were diverted after the tariff was announced.

Jim Sutter, CEO of the US Soybean Export Council, told the agriculture data firm DTN that Chinese buyers are reluctant to invest in US goods because of the tariffs.

"Our exporters are not making any new sales of soybeans to China," Sutter said Tuesday. "The tariff situation has created a lot of uncertainty, both in the minds of U.S. sellers, but particularly in the minds of Chinese importers. They don't want to make a purchase, and you are sailing towards them and then have something happen and they arrive in China subject to a 25% import tariff."

Bloomberg also found that China canceled US soybean contracts totaling 62,690 metric tons between April 5 and April 19.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Dennis Rodman says Kim Jong Un ‘didn’t realize who Donald Trump...bullet
2 Politics The top 10 countries that bought Russia's most powerful...bullet
3 Politics North Korea reportedly hands Trump another big win by...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt
Politics 3 top aides to embattled EPA chief Scott Pruitt quit amid ethics investigations
null
Politics Nearly half of the migrants in the caravan that Trump warned 'had better be stopped' have already entered the US
rudy giuliani fox news
Politics In his first TV appearance as Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani made a bombshell admission about why Trump fired James Comey
null
Politics 10 reasons it's difficult to spot narcissists and psychopaths — and how they use them to hide in plain sight