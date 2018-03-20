China takes a swing at Trump and says it 'won't be led by emotions' in trade war — it'll open its economy 'even wider'

news

China's Premier Li Keqiang said the country will "not be led by emotions" in a potential trade war with the US as he pledged to open China's market up even further.

In a press conference on the last day of China's annual legislative meeting, the National People's Congress, Li responded to a range of questions covering a potential trade war with the US, the position of Taiwan,, and opening up the country's economy.

Trade war with the US:

Li: "What we hope is for us to act rationally rather than being led by emotions. We don't want to see a trade war ... There’s no winner in a trade war."

Context: The US is expected to announce tariffs on $60 billion of Chinese goods and technology this week, which could spark a trade war after earlier tariffs on steel and aluminum that were targeted at China. After tariffs, Trump wants to deal with intellectual-property theft in China. Li responded today by saying that "intellectual property rights will be better protected."

Opening China's market

Li: "With China’s economy so deeply integrated to the international economy, shutting the door would only block China’s own way ... If there is one thing that will be different from the past, that will be that China will open even wider."

Context: Li said domestic and foreign companies will soon be able to compete on "fair terms" in China, signifying a shift to a more open market. He also said that China plans to cut taxes for imported goods, have zero tariffs on drugs, and will open up access to its manufacturing sector.

Listing Chinese tech companies in China

Li: "What we plan to do is improve the relevant conditions for them to return to the Asia market."

Context: Two of China's biggest tech companies are listed overseas — Alibaba in the US and Tencent in Hong Kong, and Xiaomi is set to soon list in Hong Kong. China wants domestic investors to be able to profit from these companies and Alibaba is reportedly planning a second listing in mainland China.