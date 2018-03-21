China takes a swing at Trump

China will open up its market, lower import taxes, and find ways for Chinese tech giants to list shares in the mainland.
China's Premier Li Keqiang said the country will "not be led by emotions" in a potential trade war with the US as he pledged to open China's market up even further.
In a press conference on the last day of China's annual legislative meeting, the National People's Congress, Li responded to a range of questions covering a potential trade war with the US, the position of Taiwan,, and opening up the country's economy.
Context: The US is expected to announce tariffs on $60 billion of Chinese goods and technology this week, which could spark a trade war after earlier tariffs on steel and aluminum that were targeted at China. After tariffs, Trump wants to deal with intellectual-property theft in China. Li responded today by saying that "intellectual property rights will be better protected."
Context: Li said domestic and foreign companies will soon be able to compete on "fair terms" in China, signifying a shift to a more open market. He also said that China plans to cut taxes for imported goods, have zero tariffs on drugs, and will open up access to its manufacturing sector.
Context: Two of China's biggest tech companies are listed overseas — Alibaba in the US and Tencent in Hong Kong, and Xiaomi is set to soon list in Hong Kong. China wants domestic investors to be able to profit from these companies and Alibaba is reportedly planning a second listing in mainland China.
Context: Earlier on Tuesday President Xi Jinping gave a hardline speech saying China will not cede a " single inch of our land." It's likely that these comments are referring to the Taiwan Travel Act that Trump signed into law on Friday. The law allows officials from the US and Taiwan to visit one another. China has been angered by the law as it sees the move as a step towards recognition of Taiwan as a country outside of the "one China" policy.