A man driving in a private car has been captured in a video challenging a police officer to take him to court instead of taking a bribe of GHȻ2.

The one-minute video shot at an unknown location shows an annoyed man daring a police officer and telling him to change.

“…one day I will arrest you people. One day when I’m angry and I’m driving and I see these things, I will just put you in my car and I will arrest you. When will you stop this nonsense; when? Ghana must change with you people!” he said.

“If you catch me [and] I’m wrong take me to court, don’t be collecting 2 cedis. You have passed two cedis; take 10 cedis, 20 cedis [and] 50 cedis. What is two cedis for you people? You should change your attitude, change your attitude; police people change!” the man was heard shouting amidst pleads from the police officers.

The man then ordered his driver to drive on leaving the police officers embarrassed.

