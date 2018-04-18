Comey says he regrets commenting on Trump's physical appearance in his book

news

Former FBI Director James Comey said on "The View" that he regrets writing about President Donald Trump's physical appearance in his new memoir.

One paragraph in particular, which describes Trump's skin, hair, and hands, has drawn criticism toward Comey and his book.

It sounds like former FBI Director James Comey would like to go back and make an edit to his newly released memoir.

In the latest interview of his weeklong media blitz, Comey told ABC's "The View" on Wednesday that he regrets writing a paragraph in his book describing President Donald Trump's physical appearance.

“If I had to do it over again, I would not put that paragraph in, because it gave people a hand hold to attack the book,” Comey said.

Trump's face "appeared slightly orange," Comey wrote in his book, "with bright white half-moons under his eyes where I assumed he placed small tanning goggles," according to The Hill. Comey also noted that Trump's hair "looked to be all his" and wrote that his hands, which Trump is notoriously sensitive about, seemed "smaller" than his, but not "unusually so."

"I didn't think of them as shots, and I still don't," Comey said in an interview on NBC’s "Today" on Wednesday morning. "I'm trying to be an author, something I've never been before, and bring the reader into the scene."