Corbyn critic John Woodcock MP suspended from Labour over a sexual harassment allegation

Labour has suspended John Woodcock MP as it investigates a sexual harassment allegation against him.

Woodcock is accused of sending inappropriate texts and emails to a former staffer, which he denies.

The frequent Corbyn critic has said he does not intend to discuss the case ahead of the hearing.



Labour MP John Woodcock has been suspended from the Labour Party while the party investigates a sexual harassment allegation against him, an allegation Woodcock has previously denied.

In a statement sent to Business Insider, a Labour Party spokesperson said: "John Woodcock has been suspended from the Labour Party pending due process. It would not be appropriate to comment further on an ongoing case."

On Saturday, The Mirror reported that Woodcock, a critic of Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn, has been accused of sending "inappropriate texts and emails to a former staffer" between 2014 and 2016.

Woodcock — the MP for Barrow and Furness — has denied the allegations, saying in a statement prior the suspension (via HuffPost): "I was made aware in December last year that a complaint made against me was being referred to Labour’s national constitutional committee as a potential breach of the party’s policy on sexual harassment,” he said.

"I do not accept the charge but know the complaint must be thoroughly and fairly investigated.

"I have not yet been notified of any date for a hearing and was following the party’s guidance that the process should remain confidential to reassure potential victims that they could make complaints without being exposed to unwelcome publicity.

"Therefore I do not intend to discuss details of the issue ahead of any hearing."

Woodcock had recently been considering resigning the party whip in protest against Corbyn's leadership, according to Politics Home. Source close to Woodcock have told Business Insider he considered quitting the Labour parliamentary party over Corbyn's response to the Salisbury attack.

Woodcock, who was first elected to Parliament in 2010, is currently in a relationship with UK political journalist, Isabel Hardman.

Woodcock did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.