Daughter of Russian ex-spy poisoned by nerve agent is reportedly 'conscious and talking'

Yulia Skripal, daughter of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal, is in stable condition after being poisoned with nerve agent.

According to the BBC, she is now "conscious and talking."

She and her father collapsed in Salisbury on March 4 after being exposed to military-grade Novichok.

Sergei Skripal remains in critical condition.



Yulia Skripal, the daughter of ex-spy Sergei Skripal, is "improving rapidly" after collapsing from nerve agent poisoning earlier this month — and according to one report is now "conscious and talking."

She is now in stable condition, Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust said in a statement on Thursday. She had been in critical condition until the upgrade today. Her father remains in critical condition.

Later on Thursday, the BBC shed more light on the 33-year-old's condition — reporting that she is now "conscious and talking," raising the possibility she may be able to help police with their investigation in to the poisoning. It is not yet publicly known what, if anything, she remembers of the incident.

The Skripals were poisoned with the deadly, Russian-made Novichok nerve agent. They collapsed on a bench outside a shopping centre in Salisbury, England on March 4, and have been receiving care in Salisbury District Hospital ever since.

Dr Christine Blanshard, the hospital's medical director, said: "I'm pleased to be able to report an improvement in the condition of Yulia Skripal. She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day."

British police said on Wednesday they believed the Skripals came into contact with the poison outside their front door in Salisbury. It remains unclear exactly how they came into contact with it, or how it came to be there.

The Skripals' relatives and neighbours were reported to be losing hope earlier this week. Sergei Skripal's niece, Viktoria, said: "Out of 99% I have maybe 1% of hope."

UK Prime Minister Theresa May also told MPs on Tuesday that the Skripals "may never recover fully."

The attempted assassination on the two Russians has been the subject of a massive diplomatic dispute between Britain and Russia.

The UK, US, NATO, and more than 20 other countries have blamed Russia for the attack and expelled more than 149 Russian diplomats in retaliation over it. Russia, meanwhile, has repeatedly denied its involvement.

Sergeant Nick Bailey, one of the first responders on the scene of the attack, was released from hospital last week after also being affected by the nerve agent, but said his life "will probably never be the same."

Read Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust's full statement:

"Following the incident in Salisbury on Sunday 4 March, three people have been treated as inpatients at Salisbury District Hospital. The hospital, via NHS England, has been providing regular updates on the condition of these patients, while respecting our duty of patient confidentiality.

"With only two patients now remaining in hospital, we are pleased to be able to inform you that Yulia Skripal is improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition. Her condition is now stable.

"Her father remains in a critical but stable condition."