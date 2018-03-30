Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Dennis Rodman, Kim Jong Un's best friend in the US, hopes Trump gives Kim a 'Make America Great Again' hat


Politics Dennis Rodman, Kim Jong Un's best friend in the US, hopes Trump gives Kim a 'Make America Great Again' hat

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Surprisingly, if Rodman's wish were to come true, and Trump did give Kim a MAGA hat, it would be the second piece of official Trump merchandise Kim owns.

Trump Kim jong un maga play

Trump Kim jong un maga

Dennis Rodman, the former Chicago Bulls NBA champion, expressed high hopes for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump, and even included a picture.

"Hoping for this after my two friends and leaders meet next month. #Peace #Love #NotWar #Diplomacy" Rodman tweeted, along with a picture of Kim Jong Un wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, the signature apparel of Trump's political movement.

Rodman is notably a personal friend of both Kim, who has spent time with in North Korea, and Trump, who he worked with on The Celebrity Apprentice.

Surprisingly, if Rodman's wish were to come true, and Trump did give Kim a MAGA hat, it would be the second piece of official Trump merchandise Kim owns, after Rodman brought him a copy of Trump's bestseller "The Art of the Deal" during the basketball legend's most recent trip to North Korea.

Over the years, Rodman has made several trips to visit Kim, who is a big fan of the 1990s Bulls.

Trump has tentatively agreed to meet with Kim in May, after Kim meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April.

Kim recently made a surprise visit to China, where he met China's President Xi Jinping, another mutual friend of his and Trump's.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics The US embassy just clarified controversies surrounding its...bullet
2 Politics One of the nation's most controversial governors finds...bullet
3 Ian Khama Botswana's straight talking president steps down with...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

hillary clinton
Politics Hillary Clinton blames the GOP for the deep political divide, but concedes she'd like to 'take back' some things she said
A soldier tests the Modular Handgun System for the US Army Operational Test Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, August 27, 2017.
Politics The US military is snapping up the Army's new sidearm
Politics U.S. is buttressing its paperwork walls with new requirements for social media disclosures as part of revised visa applications
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: Rep. Elizabeth Esty (D-CT) speaks during a press conference on gun safety on Capitol Hill on May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Politics A Democratic congresswoman kept her chief of staff on for months after learning of allegations he had abused and threatened to kill a female staffer