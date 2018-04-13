DOJ inspector general releases scathing report on fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe

news

The Department of Justice's inspector general released the findings from an internal investigation into former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

The Office of the Inspector General found four instances during which it said McCabe "lacked candor" when discussing his decision to authorize disclosures to the media about the FBI's investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation.

The report concluded that "McCabe’s decision to confirm the existence of the [Clinton] Investigation through an anonymously sourced quote … in a manner designed to advance his personal interests at the expense of department leadership, was clearly not within the public interest exception."

McCabe was forced out of the FBI earlier this year as the Office of the Inspector General was putting together the report, which centers on his approval of disclosures to the media in October 2016 related to the bureau's Hillary Clinton email probe.

The inspector general, Michael Horowitz, concluded in Friday’s report that McCabe was not forthcoming during his office's review. When Horowitz informed the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility about his findings last month, it recommended Attorney General Jeff Sessions fire McCabe, which Sessions then did last month. McCabe's ouster came two days before he was set to retire.

The Wall Street Journal article at the center of the OIG's inquiry into McCabe was published on October 30, 2016, two days after then-FBI Director James Comey announced in a letter to Congress that the bureau was reopening its investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server.

The article was a highly detailed account of internal strife within the top ranks of the DOJ about how to proceed after FBI agents investigating former New York congressman Anthony Weiner discovered 650,000 emails on his laptop that could have been sent to or from Clinton's private email server.

The reporter who wrote The Journal's article, Devlin Barrett, was in touch with two top FBI officials on the phone two days before the story broke, according to text messages released in February. The officials were FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who often worked with McCabe, and then-FBI spokesman Michael Kortan.

While law-enforcement officials often speak to the press on background in order to provide more complete details about an ongoing story, they are prohibited from revealing information about ongoing investigations, like the Clinton email probe.

The OIG found that McCabe’s authorization of disclosures to the media regarding the Clinton email investigation “effectively confirmed the existence” of the probe, “which then-FBI Director Comey had previously refused to do.”

The report also listed at least four instances in which McCabe "lacked candor" when discussing the disclosures while he was under oath.

In one instance, the report said, McCabe lacked candor when he led Comey to believe, after the article was published, that he had not authorized the disclosures to the Journal and did not know he did.

McCabe made similar statements when internal FBI investigators questioned him about the disclosures on May 9, 2017, the report said.

A little over two months later, the report found that McCabe lacked candor when he testified under oath to the OIG that he was not aware Page had been authorized to speak to reporters about the Clinton investigation, and that he could not say where Page was or what she was doing in the days immediately prior to when the Journal published its October 30 piece.

Lastly, the report said McCabe contradicted his previous statements when he acknowledged he had authorized the media disclosures while testifying before the OIG on November 29, 2017. He additionally "lacked candor" when he "stated that he told Comey on October 31, 2016, that he had authorized the disclosure to the WSJ," and when he denied telling internal FBI investigators on May 9 that he had not authorized a specific disclosure to the Journal about his phone call with the principal assistant deputy attorney general.

Details of the call were included in the October 30 Journal article.

The OIG also found that during his November 29 testimony, McCabe lacked candor when he described the manner in which he had been questioned by internal investigators on May 9.

"We concluded that McCabe’s decision to confirm the existence of the [Clinton] Investigation through an anonymously sourced quote … in a manner designed to advance his personal interests at the expense of department leadership, was clearly not within the public interest exception," the inspector general's report said.

McCabe stepped down as deputy director in January after FBI Director Christopher Wray briefed him on the impending OIG report about his conduct.

The deputy director's ouster came following a string of public attacks President Donald Trump leveled against him, accusing him of putting his thumb on the scale in favor of Clinton.

Trump's attacks were based on information contained in a separate Wall Street Journal article published one week before the October 30. Barrett was the author of both.

McCabe's wife, Dr. Jill McCabe, mounted an unsuccessful run for a Virginia state Senate seat in 2015. The Journal reported on October 24, 2016 that her campaign received $675,000 in donations from the Virginia Democratic Party and from Common Good VA, the super PAC run by Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a longtime Clinton supporter.

According to the OIG report, Barrett subsequently emailed the DOJ's Office of Public Affairs about a follow-up he was working on. Barrett told the OPA that he was told that McCabe gave himself instructions on how to proceed with the Clinton Foundation investigation that summer, "given that it was the height of election season and the FBI did not want to make a lot of overt moves that could be seen as going after [Clinton] or drawing attention to the probe."

When Barrett asked the OPA to comment on how accurate the description was, the report said McCabe instructed Page to provide information to Barrett for the follow-up story, which resulted in the October 30 article.