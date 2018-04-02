Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife, Vanessa, crossed paths at the White House Easter Egg Roll — and the photos say it all

news

Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife, Vanessa Trump, both attended the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday.

The pair is going through a high-profile divorce, with reports of Trump Jr.'s infidelity making headlines in recent weeks.

In a photo snapped by Reuters at the Monday event, Trump Jr. does not look as though he is enjoying himself.

Last month, Vanessa Trump filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage with Trump Jr. They have five children, who were partaking in the Easter festivities on Monday.

Trump Jr. was documenting the event on Instagram, though Vanessa Trump does not appear in any of his photos.

The two were recently at the Mar-a-Lago resort for their children's spring break, and they both posted photos on social media from their vacation in West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to People magazine, the couple primarily planned separate events so they could each spend time with their children. A source told People they were spotted "talking pleasantly" at the resort.

The past two weeks have seen an avalanche of news coverage of their relationship over the years.

Soon after the divorce filing, the New York Post's Page Six and Us Weekly reported that Trump Jr. had an affair with the singer Aubrey O'Day in 2011 while Vanessa Trump was pregnant with their third child.

Other articles theorized that O'Day had made multiple references to the affair over the years, including a 2013 song titled "DJT" and a 2012 tweet of her feet intertwined with those of a man.

The reports can't have made Easter an especially enjoyable holiday for the Trump family. The look on Trump Jr.'s face seems to indicate the Egg Roll hasn't quite been the light-hearted event one would hope it would be.