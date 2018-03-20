Donald Trump Jr. was reportedly cheating on his pregnant wife with an 'Apprentice' contestant until his father told him to 'cut it out'

news

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly had an affair with a former contestant on "The Apprentice" while his wife, Vanessa Trump, was pregnant.

The affair with singer Aubrey O'Day lasted from 2011 to 2012, according to Page Six.

President Donald Trump reportedly stepped in to tell his son to "cut it out" and pressured him to stay married.

Trump, Jr. and Vanessa are headed for divorce, though many say the marriage had been doomed for years.

Donald Trump Jr. cheated on his wife with a contestant on "Celebrity Apprentice" for months while his wife, Vanessa, was pregnant with their third child, Page Six and Us Weekly reported.

Trump Jr. met singer Aubrey O'Day after she appeared on his father's reality show, which Trump Jr. was on as an adviser. The pair began their relationship in late 2011 as the taping of the show was wrapping up, and it continued until March 2012, according to Us Weekly.

"When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden," a source told Us Weekly. "He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn't love her. … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real."

According to one Page Six source, Trump Jr. was the one who "pursued" Aubrey and told her his marriage was "already in the process of dissolving."

Us Weekly reported that Vanessa found out about the affair after she found emails between her husband and O'Day. A source told Page Six that Donald Trump intervened and told his son to "cut it out."

In 2013, O'Day released a song called "DJT" that many speculate is about Trump Jr.

Vanessa filed for divorce last week, years after the alleged affair ended. But many indicators suggest their marriage had been on its last legs for some time.

Page Six also reported that Vanessa filed for divorce because of Trump Jr.'s Twitter use and frequent travels.

Trump allegedly had an affair with adult-film star Stormy Daniels while he was married to his wife, first lady Melania Trump, while she was pregnant in 2006.