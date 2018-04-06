Dozens of Palestinians armed with slingshots and setting tire fires have been killed in violent protests on the Israel-Gaza border

news
Dozens of people have been killed during the already week-long protests in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.
The Palestinians claim they are protesting against a border blockade of their territory by Israel that has gone on for a decade.
The protests are organized by Hamas, Gaza's ruling political party which is also designated as a terrorist group by Israel, the US, and the European Union.
The protests started with hundreds to thousands of Palestinians gathering at tent camps set up by organizers near the border with Israel. Palestinians have burned tires and pelted Israeli security personnel with rocks.
Israeli soldiers have also fired on the protestors with live rounds.
Take a look at the protests here:
The protests are focused on Gaza's border with Israel, where protestors have burned tires and thrown rocks at Israeli security.
A Palestinian protester hurls stones toward Israeli soldiers during a protest near the Gaza Strip border with Israel, in eastern Gaza City, Saturday, March 31, 2018. (Associated Press)
As the protests started, demonstrators in Palestine's West Bank territory also protested, drawing a response from Israeli forces.
Israeli border police officers shoot tear gas towards Palestinian protesters during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Saturday, March 31, 2018. (Associated Press)
The Israeli's have responded with riot control measures, like tear gas and rubber-coated steel pellets, and water cannons.
Palestinian protesters run for cover from teargas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, April 6, 2018. (Associated Press)
Both sides claim that the other is provoking them into the clashes. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed during the protests and over 1,000 wounded.
A Palestinian protester hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, April 6, 2018. (Associated Press)
Israel is not the only target of the protests. Many Palestinians are angry at the US for supporting Israel's actions in the region.
Palestinian protesters burn an American flag during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, April 6, 2018. (Associated Press)
The protestors are sometimes able to get right up to the border, where they try to remove portions of fence that separate them.
Palestinians remove part of the Israeli fence at the Israel-Gaza border during clashes at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. (Reuters)
Some protestors have resulted to covering their heads with plastic bags so as to avoid the affects of the tear gas.
Palestinian protesters wear plastic bags on their heads as a protection from the teargas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, April 6, 2018. (Associated Press)
The deaths have not phased protestors, who continue to organize marches on the border. "We are here to tell the occupation that we are not weak," one protestors said.
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. (Reuters)
Hamas has said that the protests will continue for the coming weeks.
Protestors one holding a Palestinian flag ride camels during a protest next to Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, April 3, 2018. (Associated Press)
Israeli officials believe that Hamas is trying to "open up the fence and then to insert terrorists into Israel." Israel claims it has killed multiple Hamas gunmen in the protests, and says it will continue to guard the border until Hamas disarms.
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border April 6, 2018. (Reuters)