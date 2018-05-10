news

Vice President of Ghana Mahamudu Bawumia says Ghana is losing out on mineral wealth and therefore looking into reviewing mining code and tax policies.

Bawumia notes that mining companies not being faithful with dividends to government is depriving Ghanaians considerable amounts of domestic revenue.

Addressing participants at the launch of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Regional Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan Africa in Accra Tuesday, he stated that “when we look at the data, however, we see a matrix of zeros as far as the dividends that Ghana earned from this carried interest.

While the Ghanaian government has a 10% stake in most mines in the country, it has yielded zero dividends for the country for years, Bawumia said.

He further underscored the need to introduce a model designed to meet the country's development challenges rather than relying on revenue from the export of unprocessed natural resources.

The West African country hosts operations for gold producers from SA’s AngloGold Ashanti to Kinross Gold.

An exporter of oil and the world’s second largest cocoa grower, Ghana’s government is driving policies to derive more benefit from its commodities and discourage unprocessed exports.