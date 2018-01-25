Home > Business Insider > Politics >

DR Congo, Belgium in new diplomatic spat


Politics DR Congo, Belgium in new diplomatic spat

  • Published:

The Democratic Republic of Congo has told Belgium to close its new development agency in the country and shutter an EU visa-processing centre, in the latest spat between the DRC and its former colonial power.

Belgium and the EU have voiced their concern over a crackdown on protests against President Joseph Kabila play

Belgium and the EU have voiced their concern over a crackdown on protests against President Joseph Kabila

(AFP)

The Democratic Republic of Congo has told Belgium to close its new development agency in the country and shutter an EU visa-processing centre, in the latest spat between the DRC and its former colonial power.

The move comes on the heels of Belgian and EU protests over a crackdown on rallies against President Joseph Kabila.

In a press statement issued late Wednesday, the foreign ministry said the government wanted the "dismantling" of a consular arrangement in Kinshasa.

Under it, Belgium handles visa requests for the European Union's border-free Schengen zone.

The government also wants the "immediate cessation" of activities by Belgium's new development agency, Enabel, the ministry said.

The measures are in response to "a series of measures" restricting bilateral cooperation announced on January 10 by the Belgian government, the statement said.

"It was with surprise and indignation that the government learned about these measures through the press, by-passing all diplomatic traditions," it said.

In its January 10 statement, the Belgian government said it would carry out a "fundamental revision" of cooperation with the DRC until "credible elections" were held.

The EU has likewise been a highly vocal critic of Kabila, repeatedly warning him against pursuing a crackdown ahead of delayed elections this year.

The United Nations, Britain, France, the United States and the association of francophone nations have also voiced deep concern.

The latest violence flared last Sunday, when security forces opened fire on Catholic-organised rallies, killing six, injuring scores of others and arresting dozens, according to figures released by the UN mission MONUSCO.

Kabila, 46, has been in power since 2001, at the helm of a regime widely criticised for corruption, repression and incompetence.

His constitutional term in office expired in December 2016 but he stayed on, under laws enabling him to remain office until his successor is elected.

Under a deal brokered on December 31 2016 by the powerful Catholic Church, Kabila agreed that new elections would be held by the end of 2017.

The authorities late last year postponed the election until December 23 2018, citing what they said were logistical problems in preparing for the vote.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Alleged smuggled Mercedes Benz cars found in MCE’s official housebullet
2 Andrew Barnes These pictures released by Australian high commissioner...bullet
3 Politics Ghana medical association is not happy about Bawumia's UK...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

President Donald Trump
Politics 'I was one of the greatest candidates': Trump implies collusion with Russians was unnecessary to beat Hillary Clinton
null
Politics President Trump tells Theresa May not to believe the 'false rumour' that he doesn't 'have great respect for everything you're doing'
President Donald Trump, speaks to a gathering of mayors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.
Politics Trump just doubled down on a big change to Israel policy and confirmed Jerusalem is 'off the table'
Rep. Devin Nunes, the Republican House Intelligence Committee chairman.
Politics Missing texts, a mysterious memo, and a 'secret society' — Republicans are going on an all-out assault against the FBI