EPA chief Scott Pruitt's security detail kicked down the door of a pricey Capitol Hill condo where he rented a room because they thought he was unconscious — he was just taking a nap


(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • In 2017, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt's protective detail believed he needed emergency assistance at the condo he was living in.
  • After failing to get ahold of Pruitt, the detail broke down the glass-paneled door to gain access.
  • The detail reportedly found him waking up from a nap.
  • The EPA reimbursed the condo's landlord.


Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt was taking a nap when his protective detail broke down the glass door at a Capitol Hill condo building where he was renting a room, according to an ABC News report published on Friday.

On March 29, 2017, Pruitt's protective detail reportedly believed he was unconscious and and needed emergency help. The detail initially banged on the building's front door and tried calling to get his attention, but they were unsuccessful.

After failing to get ahold of Pruitt, a Capitol Police officer dialed 9-1-1: "They say he's unconscious at this time," the emergency operator was told, according to ABC News. "I don't know about the breathing portion."

Emergency fire units were also alerted to the incident.

Pruitt's detail eventually broke the glass-paneled door and walked up the stairs to find Pruitt still dazed from a nap, two sources said to ABC News. Pruitt reportedly declined medical services and a police report was not filed.

It was not clear why the detail believed Pruitt needed rescue.

The EPA paid for the damage to the condo, which was co-owned by an energy-lobbyist's wife. Pruitt lived in the condo for six months in 2017.

Pruitt's living arrangement raised questions after a Bloomberg report found that his single bedroom in a prime location was rented out to him for $50 a night. Pruitt paid only for the nights he slept at the unit for a total of $6,100 for six months.

