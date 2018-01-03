Equatorial Guinea :  Africa's longest-serving president thwarts 'coup' efforts

news

Equatorial Guinea said it had thwarted “a coup” in late December mounted by mercenaries who sought to attack President Teodoro Obiang Nguema.

In a statement read on state-owned radio, Security Minister Nicolas Obama Nchama said: “Mercenaries… were recruited by Equatorial Guinean militants from certain radical opposition parties with the support of certain powers.”

On December 27, Cameroonian officials arrested 38 heavily-armed men at the border.

Equatorial Guinea’s ambassador to France, Miguel Oyono Ndong Mifumu, referred to the incident as an “invasion and destabilization attempt”.

The suspects, taken into custody in a bus on the border, had rocket launchers, rifles and a stockpile of ammunition.

Ngueme has been president for more than 38 years after he took over in a coup on August 3, 1979, overthrowing his own uncle, Francisco Macias Nguema, who was shot by firing squad.