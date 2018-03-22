European prime ministers deny Liberal Democrat claims they called for second Brexit referendum

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The EU leaders want British people to 'have the final say on the Brexit deal.'

(Jack Taylor / Getty)

LONDON & BRUSSELS — European leaders have strongly denied claims from the Liberal Democrats that they had publicly backed calls for the British public to have a vote on the terms of the final Brexit deal.

A Liberal Democrat press release issued at lunchtime on Thursday said prime ministers from 8 European countries had publicly backed calls for a second Brexit referendum.

A joint statement was issued on Wednesday following a lunch between Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable — who has previously called for a second referendum — and the prime ministers in Brussels.

The ALDE Group issued a statement shortly after denying that "no statement was agreed upon or issued at the meeting."

The statement said the signatories of the statement were:

  • Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic
  • Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg
  • Miro Cerar, Prime Minister of Slovenia
  • Charles Michel, Prime Minister of Belgium
  • Lars Lokke Rassmussen, Prime Minister of Denmark
  • Jüri Ratas, Prime Minister of Estonia
  • Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands
  • Juha Sipilä, Prime Minister of Finland.

However, Bettel resigned as Luxembourg's prime minister earlier this month, and Charles Michel was reportedly not present at the meeting.

A Lib Dem source said the leaders had reached a "verbal agreement" but admitted the leaders had not signed a formal agreement.

Brussels reporter Nick Gutteridge said that two diplomatic sources had also denied any agreement had been signed or any statement agreed upon.

The original Liberal Democrats statement read: "We regret Brexit, but acknowledge the choice made by British voters for the UK government to negotiate withdrawal."

"We further acknowledged and support the Liberal Democrats' call for the British people to have the final say on the Brexit deal.

"All parties need to seek a broad deal accommodating both the position of the UK government and the principles on which the European Union is built."

The Liberal Democrats have been contacted for comment.

