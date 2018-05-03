Federal investigators reportedly wiretapped Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's phones and intercepted a call with the White House

news

Federal investigators reportedly wiretapped the phones of longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who notoriously made a $130,000 payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her silent about an alleged affair with the president.

The wiretap was put in place prior to the raids on Cohen's offices, hotel room and home in early April.

President Donald Trump has made an effort to distance himself from Cohen since April's raid, though he reportedly made a phone call to him shortly after it occurred.

Federal investigators reportedly wiretapped the phones of longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who notoriously made a $130,000 payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her silent about an alleged affair with the president.

The wiretap was put in place prior to the raids on Cohen's offices, hotel room and home in early April, NBC News reports, and at least one phone call made to the White House was intercepted.

President Donald Trump has made an effort to distance himself from Cohen since April's raid, though he reportedly made a phone call to him shortly after it occurred. It's not clear whether this call was intercepted, but Trump's legal team has advised him not to speak with Cohen.

On Wednesday, Trump lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Fox News the president reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 payment made to Daniels. This seemingly contradicted Trump's earlier claims he knew nothing about the payment as Giuliani said the president "did know the general arrangement."

The payment to Daniels was made prior to the election and there are speculations it could've violated campaign finance law. But, going into damage control mode on Thursday morning, Trump tweeted the payment was "not from the campaign" and had "nothing to do with the campaign."

"Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction," Trump said.

Meanwhile, the White House has maintained Trump did not have an affair with Daniels.