Flee from sex with foreigners at World Cup - Female Russian MP

A Female Russian lawmaker has advised Russian women to flee from having sex with ‘foreigners during the 2018 World Cup scheduled to kick off on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Russia.

The lawmaker, Tamara Pletneva leads the lower house's family, women and children body in the Russian Federal Parliament.

Pletneva, a 70-year-old Communist expressed concerns for aftermath of the world cup - the birth or children with mixed race - during an interview on Govorit Moskva radio station in Russia.

AsiaOne website reports that Pletneva said the World Cup hosted by Russia could mean "there will be young women who meet someone and then give birth... I hope not."

Continuing, she said: "We should be giving birth to our own children," when asked if it isn’t a good thing if the football tournament boosted the Russian birth rate.

Pletneva also warned that children who are mixed-race are likely to be brought up in one-parent families.

"It's the children who suffer... and have suffered since the Soviet era. It's lucky if they're the same race (as the mother) but if they're of another race, it's worse, I'm not a nationalist," she said.

The lawmaker also said that the products of the sex between Russian women and foreigners risk being abandoned and just left with their mother or alternatively being taken abroad by their fathers.

Life for Russians of Colour

In a report by The UK Guardian in 2016, photographer Liz Johnson Artur chronicled the life of Russians of Colour living in Russia.

Artur, born in Bulgaria by a Russian mother and Ghanaian father, the photographer shares her experience and other Russians of colour.

George, a Congolese, who migrated to Russia for greener pasture explained how he had faced several odds before making it the Soviet country.

Elena, 55 years old Russian and mother of three, who lives on the outskirts of Moscow with his children explained how it was for her first son, Peter to penetrate into the system after her affair with Peter’s father, a Nigerian ended when he returned to his country.

A similar story was narrated by Amina, whose mother, a Russian with Asian descent was abandoned by her Nigerian father just before she turned five and how she had to cope with the humiliation of living in Russia.