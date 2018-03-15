Former head of Ghana's cocoa regulator faces fraud trial

news

The former head of Ghana Cocobod has been dragged to court following an alleged role he played in awarding fraudulent fertilizer supply contracts totaling 217 million cedis ($49 million) between 2014 and 2016.

The former head of the regulatory body Stephen Opuni was fired last year after numerous industry concerns of lack of transparency. His assets were frozen while an investigation was conducted.

Documents signed by Chief State Attorney Evelyn Keelson showed that Opuni awarded false fertilizer contracts, including one to a company called Agricult Ghana, although he knew the company could not deliver on despite being paid by Cocobod.

The CEO of Agricult Ghana, Seidu Agongo, has also been charged for colluding with Opuni and for money laundering.

An Accra High court will take their pleas on March 23 after which it will set a date for a trial to begin.

Though Opuni's case keeps making headlines in Ghana, he has declined to comment.

The biggest opposition party in Ghana has however described the charges being pressed against the former CEO as politically motivated.

The new management of Cocobod said last November it had initiated reforms to clear debts of up to 19.6 billion cedis ($4.45 billion), which it said resulted from bloated contracts and wasteful expenditure by Opuni’s administration.

Ghana, the world’s second-largest cocoa producer after Ivory Coast, is aiming to restore annual output to at least 1 million tonnes by 2020 through improved farming techniques and enhancing farmer’s welfare.