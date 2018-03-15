Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Former head of Ghana's cocoa regulator faces fraud trial


Stephen Opuni Former head of Ghana's cocoa regulator faces fraud trial

  • Published:

Former COCOBOD boss Stephen Opuni has been charged with 27 counts of causing financial loss

play

The former head of Ghana Cocobod has been dragged to court following an alleged role he played in awarding fraudulent fertilizer supply contracts totaling 217 million cedis ($49 million) between 2014 and 2016.

The former head of the regulatory body Stephen Opuni was fired last year after numerous industry concerns of lack of transparency. His assets were frozen while an investigation was conducted.

Documents signed by Chief State Attorney Evelyn Keelson showed that Opuni awarded false fertilizer contracts, including one to a company called Agricult Ghana, although he knew the company could not deliver on despite being paid by Cocobod.

The CEO of Agricult Ghana, Seidu Agongo, has also been charged for colluding with Opuni and for money laundering.

An Accra High court will take their pleas on March 23 after which it will set a date for a trial to begin.

Though Opuni's case keeps making headlines in Ghana, he has declined to comment.

The biggest opposition party in Ghana has however described the charges being pressed against the former CEO as politically motivated.

The new management of Cocobod said last November it had initiated reforms to clear debts of up to 19.6 billion cedis ($4.45 billion), which it said resulted from bloated contracts and wasteful expenditure by Opuni’s administration.

Ghana, the world’s second-largest cocoa producer after Ivory Coast, is aiming to restore annual output to at least 1 million tonnes by 2020 through improved farming techniques and enhancing farmer’s welfare.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76bullet
2 Politics Pennsylvania's special election may not get a recount even as...bullet
3 Politics Russia conflict could trigger 'something we can't control'...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

mmigration vehicles pass parked lorries on the M20 motorway, which leads from London to the Channel Tunnel terminal at Ashford and the Ferry Terminal at Dover, in southern England, Britain July 31, 2015.
Politics The government is hiding its Brexit plans by making firms sign secretive 'gagging agreements'
donald trump justin trudeau canada
Politics Trump reportedly bragged about bluffing to Trudeau to play him in trade talks
Vladimir putin
Politics Russia claimed that Britain is taking action against it to distract people from how Brexit is going
David Davis
Politics David Davis accepts that the Brexit transition will end in December 2020