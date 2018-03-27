Former president Jimmy Carter says Trump just made his 'worst mistake'

news

Former President Jimmy Carter criticized President Donald Trump's decision to select former US ambassador to the UN John Bolton as his next national security adviser.

Carter called it Trump's "worst mistake."

He has offered to help with the latest developments on North Korea, and has even offered to travel to the country, if asked.

He previously made a trip to North Korea in 1994, and helped secure the release of an American citizen.



The nomination of former US ambassador to the UN John Bolton to become President Donald Trump's newest national security adviser received no shortage criticism, and on Monday, former President Jimmy Carter weighed in, calling it Trump's "worst mistake."

"I have been concerned at some of the things he's decided," Carter said to CBS "This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell. "I think his last choice for national security adviser was very ill-advised."

"I think John Bolton has been the worst mistake he's made," Carter continued.

Bolton was selected to become national security adviser, the third in Trump's tenure, after H.R. McMaster resigned on Thursday.

Carter has offered to help the White House on the US's latest developments with North Korea and been briefed by White House officials. The former president previously made a trip to North Korea in 1994, where he secured the release of an American citizen.

Carter said he believes Trump "reacted quite well" to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's interest in holding talks, but said Trump's rhetoric toward the regime has been largely unhelpful.

"I have had some criticisms of some of the public statements that — that President Trump has made about — fire and brimstone and that — sort of thing being utilized," Carter said, apparently referring to Trump's August 2017 threat that the North Korean regime would "be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," and suggesting Kim Jong-un was "short and fat."

