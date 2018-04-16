Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Fox News star Sean Hannity revealed to be Michael Cohen's mysterious 3rd client — along with Trump and a man who paid off a former Playboy model


Politics Fox News star Sean Hannity revealed to be Michael Cohen's mysterious 3rd client — along with Trump and a man who paid off a former Playboy model

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A federal judge ordered the disclosure of the name of President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer Michael Cohen's third client from the past year.

Sean Hannity play

Sean Hannity

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

  • Michael Cohen's third client is Sean Hannity.
  • Hannity's identity as the client was disclosed in federal court on Monday.
  • Hannity did not want his name to be revealed, according to Cohen's attorneys.

A federal judge on Monday ordered the release of the name of the third client of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer.

And it turns out that client is none other than the Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Cohen's attorneys said in a filing that Cohen had represented three clients in the past year, including Trump and Elliott Broidy, a Republican fundraiser.

Earlier Monday, the attorneys argued that the third client's name should remain anonymous.

In their letter to US District Judge Kimba Wood, Cohen's attorneys, Todd Harrison and Stephen Ryan, wrote that the third client did not allow them to disclose that they had used Cohen's services.

"Of the three legal clients, Donald J. Trump and Elliot Broidy have allowed us to reveal the fact that they are legal clients," Harrison and Ryan wrote. "The other legal client indicated that they did not authorize their name to be publicly filed in connection with this matter and directed Mr. Cohen to appeal any order to disclose their name."

But that didn't hold up with Wood, who insisted the third client be disclosed publicly at Monday's hearing.

It was not immediately clear what legal work Cohen provided Hannity. In a tweet, Hannity said it was "almost exclusively about real estate."

Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to the porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election to ensure her silence about an affair she says she had with Trump in 2006. Cohen also facilitated a $1.6 million payment to a former Playboy model who said Broidy got her pregnant, The Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Hannity told The Journal that he and Cohen "have been friends a long time" and that he had "sought legal advice" from him.

Hannity and Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

During his Monday radio show, Hannity said he had used eight attorneys in his life and insisted he "never retained" Cohen "in the traditional sense."

"Michael never represented me in any matter," Hannity said, adding: "I never received an invoice from Michael. I never paid legal fees to Michael."

But Hannity said he asked Cohen "brief" legal questions, adding that may have handed Cohen $10 and said, "I want privilege to cover me about this conversation."

Hannity said the media was going "nuts" about the story because of the idea that Cohen was involved in "a big settlement case for Hannity."

"They're hoping for the worst when it relates to any conservative," he said.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics The US Navy appears to have fooled Russia and Syria with a...bullet
2 Politics Photos of the Syria strike appear to show missile...bullet
3 Politics Satellite photos show what Syrian sites looked like before...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Michael Avenatti
Politics Stormy Daniels' lawyer gives ominous warning to Michael Cohen's associates: 'Anyone that had any contact with this man in the last 20 years should be very concerned'
The guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) fires a Tomahawk land attack missile April 14.
Politics Trump's Syria strikes might have been illegal — and it shows Congress has limited power to stop him from going to war
mitch mcconnell paul ryan
Politics Americans still hate the new GOP tax law — and Republicans should be nervous
A News Briefing Slide from the US Department of Defense showing how the April 13, 2018 strikes on Syria played out.
Politics The US used 2 state of the art weapons for the first time in Syria — and it looks like they worked perfectly