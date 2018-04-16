Fox News star Sean Hannity revealed to be Michael Cohen's mysterious 3rd client — along with Trump and a man who paid off a Playboy playmate

news

Michael Cohen's third client is Sean Hannity.

Hannity's identity as the client was disclosed in federal court on Monday.

Hannity did not want his name to be revealed, according to Cohen's attorneys.

A federal judge on Monday ordered the release of the name of the third client of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer.

And it turns out that client is none other than the Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Cohen's attorneys said in a filing that Cohen had represented three clients in the past year, including Trump and Elliott Broidy, a Republican fundraiser.

Earlier Monday, the attorneys argued that the third client's name should remain anonymous.

In their letter to US District Judge Kimba Wood, Cohen's attorneys, Todd Harrison and Stephen Ryan, wrote that the third client did not allow them to disclose that they had used Cohen's services.

"Of the three legal clients, Donald J. Trump and Elliot Broidy have allowed us to reveal the fact that they are legal clients," Harrison and Ryan wrote. "The other legal client indicated that they did not authorize their name to be publicly filed in connection with this matter and directed Mr. Cohen to appeal any order to disclose their name."

But that didn't hold up with Wood, who insisted the third client be disclosed publicly at Monday's hearing.

It was not immediately clear what legal work Cohen provided Hannity.

Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to the porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election to ensure her silence about an affair she says she had with Trump in 2006. Cohen also facilitated a $1.6 million payment to a former Playboy model who said Broidy got her pregnant, The Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Hannity told The Journal that he and Cohen "have been friends a long time" and that he had "sought legal advice" from him.

Hannity and Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

During his Monday radio show, Hannity insisted he "never retained" Cohen "in the traditional sense."

"Michael never represented me in any matter," Hannity said. "I never retained him in the traditional sense. I never received an invoice from Michael. I never paid legal fees to Michael."

But Hannity added that he asked Cohen "brief" legal questions.

Hannity also said he may have handed Cohen $10 and said "I want privilege to cover me about this conversation."

The Fox News host said he utilizes eight separate attorneys in his life. Hannity said the media was going "nuts" about the story because they think Cohen was involved in "a big settlement case for Hannity."

"They're hoping for the worst when it relates to any conservative," he said.