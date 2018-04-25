news

There seems to be a downward slide in enrolment in Ghana's private high schools due to the country's free high school program.

In just nine months after the commencement of the country's free senior high school program, government schools in Ghana have kept recording high levels of enrolments while private ones are seeing a dip.

The Ghana National Association of Private Schools [GNAPS] says the introduction of government’s free Senior High School policy has led to the collapse of some 23 private senior high schools in the country.

Although the private school body has lauded the government free high school program, the authority makes a case that "the policy is not a bad one, but to roll out a policy without the private senior high schools in Ghana is quite unfortunate".

The folding up of private schools is a worry for GNAPS. The numbers say it all.

According to statistics provided by GNAPS, Ghana had a little over 200 private high schools across the country, however, about 23 of them have collapsed.

Appiah is therefore calling for the Ghanaian government to partner with them in the implementation of the Free SHS policy to keep Private Senior High Schools in business.



“All over the world, economies that are thriving are involved in public-private partnership. The Senior High Schools have to be included. How is government introducing free SHS while leaving private schools out? We are engaging government, and we hope that come academic next year, the government will involve us just like the Health Insurance also includes private hospitals and private clinics.”

There are reports that some heads of private senior high schools had since the introduction of the free SHS programme appealed to the government to extend the policy to their institutions.

The heads, who have had to deal with almost empty classrooms since the programme kicked off, said they had been entirely neglected by the government.



There are close to 1,000 secondary schools in Ghana. Of the number, 562 are public, while the 301 are private schools.