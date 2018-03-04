From smoking a 'peace pipe' with the North Koreans to Jared Kushner getting stuck in security — here are Trump's best jokes from the Gridiron dinner

news

The Gridiron Club and Foundation, a charitable journalistic organization, hosted its 133rd anniversary dinner at The Renaissance Washington Hotel on Saturday.

President Donald Trump gave a joke-filled speech to members of the press and many top members of his administration who were in attendance.

Here are the best jokes from Trump's speech, according to the White House pool report compiled by Yahoo News correspondent Hunter Walker.

Trump on the slew of news and scandals: "Another calm week at the White House. ... We finally have it running like a fine-tuned machine."

On senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner losing his security clearance: Trump said he was late to the dinner "because Jared couldn't get through security. ... Ivanka, you've got to do something!"

On Pence being a good "straight man": "He is straight!" Pence begins every day asking, "Is he impeached yet?"

On Attorney General Jeff Sessions: "I offered him a ride over and he recused himself."

On former White House strategist Steve Bannon: CNN lost its "very best reporter. ... That guy leaked more than the Titanic."

On former aide Omarosa Manigault: People say, "somehow you're still doing great without Omarosa. ... Omarosa, you're the worst!"

On White House turnover: It's "exciting and invigorating. ... I like turnover. I like chaos. It really is good."

On who will leave the White House next: "Steve Miller or Melania?"

On the #FreeMelania hashtag about first lady Melania Trump: "She's actually having a great time."

On House minority leader Nancy Pelosi: "Man, she's crazy, but she's a fine woman."

On former Vice President Joe Biden's potential 2020 bid: "I would kick his ass like no other. ... Man, would he be easy."

On the North Korean conflict: Secretary of state Rex Tillerson and I should smoke a "peace pipe" with the Koreans.