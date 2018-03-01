From South Korea to Syria, 32 countries don't have a US ambassador

- President Donald Trump has appointed ambassadors to 61 countries since assuming office.
- But 32 other nations are still without an American ambassador.
- See which countries below.
President Donald Trump has not yet nominated an ambassador to 26 countries, including some of America's most crucial geopolitical allies such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and South Korea, according to the American Foreign Service Association.
Six additional countries — Syria, Venezuela, Sudan, Eritrea, Belarus, and Bolivia — are without an American ambassador, but that's because the US does not exchange ambassadors with those countries due to political tensions with the host governments.
Shortly before assuming office last year, Trump broke with tradition by ordering all of former President Barack Obama's political appointees to leave their ambassadorships immediately after the inauguration.
Typically, incoming presidents have allowed a grace period for politically appointed ambassadors to leave the country so that they have time to transition their children out of schools and prepare for life back in the US.
Of the 188 ambassadorial positions around the world, 169 are designated to foreign countries and 19 serve to represent the US in various international organizations. Of the 19 positions at international organizations, 10 are currently vacant, including a position at the European Union and posts within the United Nations.
As of February 21, Trump had appointed ambassadors to 61 countries, 17 of which Congress had yet to confirm. He'll also have to nominate a new ambassador to Mexico, since Roberta Jacobson announced her resignation on Thursday.
Here are all the countries currently without a US ambassador:
Belarus*
play
A woman passes by the wall of the US Embassy in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, May 3, 2008. (AP)
*Denotes countries with which the US does not currently exchange an ambassador due to political tensions with the host governments.
Belgium
play
A Belgian soldier guards outside the US Embassy in Brussels, near the Belgian Parliament on January 17, 2015. (Eric Vidal/Reuters)
Belize
play
A beach in Belize. (iStock)
Bolivia*
play
Riot police officers walk outside the U.S. embassy in La Paz, Friday, Sept. 12, 2008. (Juan Karita/AP)
Central African Republic
play
French paratroopers patrol outside US Embassy in Bangui, capital of Central African Republic, Saturday May 25,1996. (Francois Mori/AP)
Democratic Republic of the Congo
play
Former Secretary of State John Kerry greets a boy as he meets with US embassy staff and families at the Chief of Mission Residence in Kinshasa on May 3, 2014. (Saul Loeb/Reuters)
Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
play
Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara waves as he makes his state visit at the Ouaninou village, in Touba, in northwestern Ivory Coast July 22, 2015. (REUTERS/Luc Gnago)
Cuba
play
Tourists ride on a vintage American car in front of the US embassy in Havana, Cuba on Aug. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Egypt
play
A protester walks near the US embassy in Cairo in 2012. (Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters)
Eritrea*
play
Asmara, the capital of Eritrea. (Thomas Mukoya/Reuters)
Honduras
play
Magdellinne Rivera takes a moments to practice singing September 11, 2002 at the American Embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. (Daniel LeClair/Reuters)
Iceland
play
View of Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Ireland
play
The US embassy in Dublin, Ireland, on Nov. 22, 2013. (AP)
Jamaica
play
Double Olympic and World champion Veronica Campbell-Brown walks past food sellers during the 'Iaaf Day in the Life' on May 4, 2009 in Clark's Town, Jamaica. (Michael Steele/Getty)
Jordan
play
Rex Tillerson meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. (Mark Wilson/Getty)
Kyrgyzstan
play
The new US embassy in Bishkek, October 31, 2015. (Brendan Smialowski/Reuters)
Libya
play
A Libyan man walks past the US consulate on September 13, 2012. (Mohammad Hannon/AP)
Mongolia
play
Former US Secretary of State John Kerry talks with US Embassy staff and family members at the US Ambassador's Residence in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, June 5, 2016. (Saul Loeb/AP)
Qatar
play
Qatar's police surround the US embassy in Doha in 2012. (Osama Faisal/AP)
Saudi Arabia
play
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir attend a press event at the State Department on January 12, 2018. (Zach Gibson/Getty)
Singapore
play
A Gurkha soldier stands guard outside the U.S. Embassy in Singapore December 22, 2003. (Bob Strong/Reuters)
Somalia
play
Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. (Mohamed Sheikh Nor/AP)
South Africa
play
A South African policeman stands guard outside the US Embassy in 2003. (Themba Hadebe/AP)
South Korea
play
South Korean citizens wait in line to apply for U.S. visa at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul on Oct. 17, 2008. (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Sudan*
play
People walk past the Faisal Islamic Bank in Khartoum, Sudan January 12, 2016. (Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters)
Sweden
play
The US embassy in Stockholm, Sweden on October 17, 2012. (Reuters)
Syria*
play
The old US embassy in Damascus, Syria, before the country's civil war. (Bassem Tellawi/AP)
Tajikistan
play
Musicians play traditional Tajik pipes known as "karnay" during the opening ceremony of the US embassy's new office in Dushanbe June 28, 2006. (Nozim Kalandarov/Reuters)
Tanzania
play
A guard stands at the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Friday, June 3, 2005. (Khalfan Said/Reuters)
Trinidad & Tobago
play
President Barack Obama waves as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the 5th Summit of the Americas on Friday, April 17, 2009, in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. (Evan Vucci/AP)
Turkey
play
A guard stands outside the US embassy in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday, June 23, 2004. (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
Venezuela*
play
The US flag flies in front of the U.S. embassy in Caracas, February 3, 2006. (Francesco Spotorno/Reuters)
In addition to these countries, the following ambassador posts to organizations are currently vacant:
- ASEAN
- European Union
- OECD
- OSCE
- UN / Geneva
- UN / Human Rights Council
- UN / Management & Reform
- UN / Political Affairs
- UN / Rome
- UNESCO (The US will withdraw on December 31)