Home > Business Insider > Politics >

From South Korea to Syria, 32 countries don't have a US ambassador


Politics From South Korea to Syria, 32 countries don't have a US ambassador

  • Published:

President Donald Trump has not yet nominated an ambassador to 32 countries, including some of America's key geopolitical allies such as Turkey and South Korea.

President Donald Trump with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. play

President Donald Trump with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

(Evan Vucci/AP)

  • President Donald Trump has appointed ambassadors to 61 countries since assuming office.
  • But 32 other nations are still without an American ambassador.
  • See which countries below.

President Donald Trump has not yet nominated an ambassador to 26 countries, including some of America's most crucial geopolitical allies such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and South Korea, according to the American Foreign Service Association.

Six additional countries — Syria, Venezuela, Sudan, Eritrea, Belarus, and Bolivia — are without an American ambassador, but that's because the US does not exchange ambassadors with those countries due to political tensions with the host governments.

Shortly before assuming office last year, Trump broke with tradition by ordering all of former President Barack Obama's political appointees to leave their ambassadorships immediately after the inauguration.

Typically, incoming presidents have allowed a grace period for politically appointed ambassadors to leave the country so that they have time to transition their children out of schools and prepare for life back in the US.

Of the 188 ambassadorial positions around the world, 169 are designated to foreign countries and 19 serve to represent the US in various international organizations. Of the 19 positions at international organizations, 10 are currently vacant, including a position at the European Union and posts within the United Nations.

As of February 21, Trump had appointed ambassadors to 61 countries, 17 of which Congress had yet to confirm. He'll also have to nominate a new ambassador to Mexico, since Roberta Jacobson announced her resignation on Thursday.

Here are all the countries currently without a US ambassador:

Belarus*

A woman passes by the wall of the US Embassy in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, May 3, 2008. play

A woman passes by the wall of the US Embassy in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, May 3, 2008.

(AP)

*Denotes countries with which the US does not currently exchange an ambassador due to political tensions with the host governments.



Belgium

A Belgian soldier guards outside the US Embassy in Brussels, near the Belgian Parliament on January 17, 2015. play

A Belgian soldier guards outside the US Embassy in Brussels, near the Belgian Parliament on January 17, 2015.

(Eric Vidal/Reuters)


Belize

A beach in Belize. play

A beach in Belize.

(iStock)


Bolivia*

Riot police officers walk outside the U.S. embassy in La Paz, Friday, Sept. 12, 2008. play

Riot police officers walk outside the U.S. embassy in La Paz, Friday, Sept. 12, 2008.

(Juan Karita/AP)


Central African Republic

French paratroopers patrol outside US Embassy in Bangui, capital of Central African Republic, Saturday May 25,1996. play

French paratroopers patrol outside US Embassy in Bangui, capital of Central African Republic, Saturday May 25,1996.

(Francois Mori/AP)


Democratic Republic of the Congo

Former Secretary of State John Kerry greets a boy as he meets with US embassy staff and families at the Chief of Mission Residence in Kinshasa on May 3, 2014. play

Former Secretary of State John Kerry greets a boy as he meets with US embassy staff and families at the Chief of Mission Residence in Kinshasa on May 3, 2014.

(Saul Loeb/Reuters)


Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara waves as he makes his state visit at the Ouaninou village, in Touba, in northwestern Ivory Coast July 22, 2015. play

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara waves as he makes his state visit at the Ouaninou village, in Touba, in northwestern Ivory Coast July 22, 2015.

(REUTERS/Luc Gnago)


Cuba

Tourists ride on a vintage American car in front of the US embassy in Havana, Cuba on Aug. 13, 2015. play

Tourists ride on a vintage American car in front of the US embassy in Havana, Cuba on Aug. 13, 2015.

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)


Egypt

A protester walks near the US embassy in Cairo in 2012. play

A protester walks near the US embassy in Cairo in 2012.

(Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters)


Eritrea*

Asmara, the capital of Eritrea. play

Asmara, the capital of Eritrea.

(Thomas Mukoya/Reuters)


Honduras

Magdellinne Rivera takes a moments to practice singing September 11, 2002 at the American Embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. play

Magdellinne Rivera takes a moments to practice singing September 11, 2002 at the American Embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

(Daniel LeClair/Reuters)


Iceland

View of Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. play

View of Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland.

(Matt Cardy/Getty Images)


Ireland

The US embassy in Dublin, Ireland, on Nov. 22, 2013. play

The US embassy in Dublin, Ireland, on Nov. 22, 2013.

(AP)


Jamaica

Double Olympic and World champion Veronica Campbell-Brown walks past food sellers during the 'Iaaf Day in the Life' on May 4, 2009 in Clark's Town, Jamaica. play

Double Olympic and World champion Veronica Campbell-Brown walks past food sellers during the 'Iaaf Day in the Life' on May 4, 2009 in Clark's Town, Jamaica.

(Michael Steele/Getty)


Jordan

Rex Tillerson meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. play

Rex Tillerson meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

(Mark Wilson/Getty)


Kyrgyzstan

The new US embassy in Bishkek, October 31, 2015. play

The new US embassy in Bishkek, October 31, 2015.

(Brendan Smialowski/Reuters)


Libya

A Libyan man walks past the US consulate on September 13, 2012. play

A Libyan man walks past the US consulate on September 13, 2012.

(Mohammad Hannon/AP)


Mongolia

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry talks with US Embassy staff and family members at the US Ambassador's Residence in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, June 5, 2016. play

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry talks with US Embassy staff and family members at the US Ambassador's Residence in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, June 5, 2016.

(Saul Loeb/AP)


Qatar

Qatar's police surround the US embassy in Doha in 2012. play

Qatar's police surround the US embassy in Doha in 2012.

(Osama Faisal/AP)


Saudi Arabia

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir attend a press event at the State Department on January 12, 2018. play

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir attend a press event at the State Department on January 12, 2018.

(Zach Gibson/Getty)


Singapore

A Gurkha soldier stands guard outside the U.S. Embassy in Singapore December 22, 2003. play

A Gurkha soldier stands guard outside the U.S. Embassy in Singapore December 22, 2003.

(Bob Strong/Reuters)


Somalia

Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. play

Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

(Mohamed Sheikh Nor/AP)


South Africa

A South African policeman stands guard outside the US Embassy in 2003. play

A South African policeman stands guard outside the US Embassy in 2003.

(Themba Hadebe/AP)


South Korea

South Korean citizens wait in line to apply for U.S. visa at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul on Oct. 17, 2008. play

South Korean citizens wait in line to apply for U.S. visa at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul on Oct. 17, 2008.

(Lee Jin-man/AP)


Sudan*

People walk past the Faisal Islamic Bank in Khartoum, Sudan January 12, 2016. play

People walk past the Faisal Islamic Bank in Khartoum, Sudan January 12, 2016.

(Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters)


Sweden

The US embassy in Stockholm, Sweden on October 17, 2012. play

The US embassy in Stockholm, Sweden on October 17, 2012.

(Reuters)


Syria*

The old US embassy in Damascus, Syria, before the country's civil war. play

The old US embassy in Damascus, Syria, before the country's civil war.

(Bassem Tellawi/AP)


Tajikistan

Musicians play traditional Tajik pipes known as "karnay" during the opening ceremony of the US embassy's new office in Dushanbe June 28, 2006. play

Musicians play traditional Tajik pipes known as "karnay" during the opening ceremony of the US embassy's new office in Dushanbe June 28, 2006.

(Nozim Kalandarov/Reuters)


Tanzania

A guard stands at the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Friday, June 3, 2005. play

A guard stands at the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Friday, June 3, 2005.

(Khalfan Said/Reuters)


Trinidad & Tobago

President Barack Obama waves as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the 5th Summit of the Americas on Friday, April 17, 2009, in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. play

President Barack Obama waves as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the 5th Summit of the Americas on Friday, April 17, 2009, in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

(Evan Vucci/AP)


Turkey

A guard stands outside the US embassy in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday, June 23, 2004. play

A guard stands outside the US embassy in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday, June 23, 2004.

(Burhan Ozbilici/AP)


Venezuela*

The US flag flies in front of the U.S. embassy in Caracas, February 3, 2006. play

The US flag flies in front of the U.S. embassy in Caracas, February 3, 2006.

(Francesco Spotorno/Reuters)

In addition to these countries, the following ambassador posts to organizations are currently vacant:

  • ASEAN
  • European Union
  • OECD
  • OSCE
  • UN / Geneva
  • UN / Human Rights Council
  • UN / Management & Reform
  • UN / Political Affairs
  • UN / Rome
  • UNESCO (The US will withdraw on December 31)



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Russia thinks its new advanced fighter jet in Syria will scare...bullet
2 Politics Putin said Russia has developed a new generation of...bullet
3 Politics How 29-year-old Hope Hicks, Trump's 'real daughter,' became...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, wearing a military uniform, reviews scout ranger troops upon his arrival during the 67th founding anniversary of the First Scout Ranger regiment in San Miguel town, Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Politics Philippines' Duterte tells personnel not to cooperate with any investigation into his bloody war on drugs
trump
Politics Trump touts 'great' meeting with the NRA after Fox News' Tucker Carlson sniped at him for his embrace of gun control
Jared Kushner Ivanka Trump
Politics Trump reportedly wants Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump out of the White House — and John Kelly may be the one to give them the boot
hope hicks
Politics Rumors of a Hope Hicks diary has publishers scrambling and could lead to a $10 million book deal