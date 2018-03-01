From South Korea to Syria, 32 countries don't have a US ambassador

news

President Donald Trump has appointed ambassadors to 61 countries since assuming office.

But 32 other nations are still without an American ambassador.

See which countries below.

President Donald Trump has not yet nominated an ambassador to 26 countries, including some of America's most crucial geopolitical allies such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and South Korea, according to the American Foreign Service Association.

Six additional countries — Syria, Venezuela, Sudan, Eritrea, Belarus, and Bolivia — are without an American ambassador, but that's because the US does not exchange ambassadors with those countries due to political tensions with the host governments.

Shortly before assuming office last year, Trump broke with tradition by ordering all of former President Barack Obama's political appointees to leave their ambassadorships immediately after the inauguration.

Typically, incoming presidents have allowed a grace period for politically appointed ambassadors to leave the country so that they have time to transition their children out of schools and prepare for life back in the US.

Of the 188 ambassadorial positions around the world, 169 are designated to foreign countries and 19 serve to represent the US in various international organizations. Of the 19 positions at international organizations, 10 are currently vacant, including a position at the European Union and posts within the United Nations.

As of February 21, Trump had appointed ambassadors to 61 countries, 17 of which Congress had yet to confirm. He'll also have to nominate a new ambassador to Mexico, since Roberta Jacobson announced her resignation on Thursday.

Here are all the countries currently without a US ambassador:

Belarus*

*Denotes countries with which the US does not currently exchange an ambassador due to political tensions with the host governments.

Belgium

Belize

Bolivia*

Central African Republic

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Cuba

Egypt

Eritrea*

Honduras

Iceland

Ireland

Jamaica

Jordan

Kyrgyzstan

Libya

Mongolia

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Somalia

South Africa

South Korea

Sudan*

Sweden

Syria*

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Trinidad & Tobago

Turkey

Venezuela*

In addition to these countries, the following ambassador posts to organizations are currently vacant: