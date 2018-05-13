news

Ghana has led the development of a new global standard for sustainable cocoa and this is aiding image pricing of its cocoa on the international market.

The standard has been adopted by the International Standards Organisation (ISO) and used internationally to measure cocoa quality level.

Professor Alex Dodoo, Director General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), said the achievement came through the support of the Netherlands Standards Institute and the Netherlands Government.

READ ALSO: Ghana's veep talks about how mining companies are exploiting the country

He made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a three-day awareness workshop on standards, held in Accra.

Prof Dodoo raised concerns about the need to ensure that farmers, processors, and the country obtained optimal benefits from the entire cocoa value-chain.

According to him policy and financing policies should be smartly made to help the farmer and processors earn maximum returns on investment to pay more taxes.

READ ALSO:IMF warns Ghana, other African peers of rising debts

Mr. Francis Kangah, a cocoa processor, complained about difficulty in getting enough raw cocoa beans to process and at affordable prices.

The cocoa processing business, he noted, was capital intensive and asked that the government assisted the local processors to pay upfront for the beans so they could add value locally.