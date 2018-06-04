Ghana embroiled in another Maritime border dispute

news

The Ghana Petroleum Commission confirms of another maritime border dispute between Ghana and Togo over offshore oil exploration activities

Between December 2017 and May 2018, Togo seized Ghana from using two two seismic vessels to undertake seismic activities.

After Ghana won a maritime dispute over Cote d’Ivoire, Togo has been claiming ownership of a maritime boundary that approaches that country.

The border dispute development was revealed by the acting Director of the Resource Management Unit of the PC, Francis Ackah, in Accra.

What is being done?

September 2017 saw Ghana secure a ruling in its favour following a protracted legal battle with Cote d’Ivoire over a maritime boundary.

According to Ackah Ghana was currently handling a border dispute with Togo, while another with Burkina Faso was also in the offing.

“Togo says that it does not recognise our borders and so we need to meet the authorities of that country and see how we can resolve the issue. Already, the Ministry of Energy has put in place a committee to handle the issue.

“In December 2017, a seismic vessel from Ghana was on the sea when the Togo Navy stopped it from working. While we were looking at that issue, another seismic vessel was stopped by the Togolese authorities this month,” he said.

He said so far arrangements were in place for the two parties to meet to resolve the issue amicably.