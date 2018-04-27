Ghana legislators kick against move to legalise homosexuality

news

In a submission by the members of the Ghana Parliamentary Christian Fellowship, the lawmakers conveyed its total disapproval to promote homosexuality in the country.

However, the lawmakers promised to support any bill that seeks to promote the dignity of Ghana's culture, health, and prosperity or humankind.

The legislators under the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship have condemned the moves to legalise homosexuality following the UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s backing at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

“I write on behalf of the Christian Community in the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana to convey our total disapproval or attempts to promote and pressurise the government of Ghana to accept lesbianism, Gayism, Bisexual and Transgender practices (LGBT) as human rights,” President of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah said in a statement.

The Christian MPs further noted that: “It is common knowledge that such abominable practices have no place in our cultural norms as Africans. It is also true that quite apart from Christianity none of the known Religions in Ghana accepts these practices as normal human behaviour. The forbearers and founding fathers of our dear nation have great respect for the country’s value systems and under no circumstance should we betray their legacy, toil, and trust by allowing a rather backward practice using the legislative arm of government. The dynamism of any culture should positively impact on its existence and not to lead to its destruction”.

The lawmakers also appealed to H.E the President of the Republic Ghana, not to allow any form of pressure being exerted on him and his government to introduce and or sponsor a bill to parliament for the legalisation of any indecent practice that the vast majority of Ghanaians frown upon.

“I also urge the President to be resolute and reject in whole all enticement, juicy promises and pressures from the west to accept this, dehumanising practice let alone forward same to the highly respected Parliament of Ghana for consideration. It is imperative that the President follows the examples of his predecessors by publicly stating the collective will of the people of Ghana,” the legislators submitted.

The legislators also pointed out that: “The good book states in Matthew 16: 13 that : … ‘lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil’. Let it not be said that it is the current Parliament or any other Parliament in the future that would lead our dear country into temptation.

“We will support any bill that seeks to promote the dignity of our culture, health, and prosperity or humankind.

“It is our belief that people with such tendencies towards same-sex deserve assistance and deliverance from trained professionals and fervent prayer. We cannot afford to compromise the future of our nation”.