Ghana to make Chinese textile producers invests in the country


Politics Ghana to make Chinese textile producers invests in the country to address deficit

  Published:

Chinese textile factories in Ghana would help close this deficit of about 60million yards, says minister

As a way of controlling textile piracy, the government of Ghana is considering some arrangements which will make Chinese textile producers to invest in Ghana's industry.

Trades minister of the country Alan Kyeremanteng believes that "when these investors are able to invest by establishing textile companies in Ghana, it will create employment, generate the needed revenue and help put to stop Ghanaians who travel all the way to China to import pirated textiles.

According to him, the Ghanaian textile companies are only able to produce 35 to 40 million yards of the 100 million yards required in Ghana annually.

Chinese textile factories in Ghana would help close this deficit of about 60million yards, he said.

At a joint press conference on happenings in the textile industry in Accra, the Trade and Industry Minister, Mr Alan Kyerematen said government was about to introduce tax stamps for textiles and garments.

To this end, he indicated that government was giving textile traders a 3-months grace period to clear old stocks before the move is enforced

