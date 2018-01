news

New pictures have emerged of Ghana's ailing vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for the first time since he left the country on medical leave.

Vice President Bawumia has been battling an undisclosed illness since the start of the year and has spent some periods out of the country receiving treatment in the UK.

On Saturday, pictures popped up on social media showing vice President taking a stroll on the streets of London.

Social media has been up on the photos.