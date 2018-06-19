4 Ghanaians request probe of ex-President over alleged $13M scam

news

Four Ghanaians have requested that ex-President John Dramani Mahama is probed over alleged diversion of $13 million meant for development of the country.

Ex-President Mahama’s aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has denied the claims by the Ghana petitioners over the alleged diversion of $13 million.

The Ghanaians petitioned Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to investigate the former President on June 18, 2018.

The petitioners' names were given as Emmanuel Owusu, Eric Dumenu Akatsi, Peprah Kyei Baffour and Dawda Eric.

“We submit before your office, this petition to invoke section 3(1)(b) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act,2017(Act 959) to have former President John Dramani investigated for alleged diversion of $13m meant for the development of Western Region from the E.O. group of company as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

“The petitioners are citizens of the Republic of Ghana with the constitutional right to expose and combat crime in the interest of the good people of Ghana. The basis upon which this petition is brought to your office is as a result of an article published on Ghanaweb.com on the 2nd December 2016 by the longest-serving Deputy Attorney General of the Republic of Ghana in the person of Hon. Martin Alamisi Amidu.

“The said article alleged that former President John Dramani diverted $13m to private pockets when he served as Vice-President.

“We do consider the allegation against him as criminal and for that matter, we humbly beseech your office to have this matter investigated to get those monies retrieved back to the public purse. It is our conviction that, the issue be considered in the interest of the Republic of Ghana.”

Mahama’s media aide denies allegation

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, Mogtari said the claims are not only false but dubious.

Mogtari also said the petition is an orchestrated plot to tarnish the image of the ex-president and his political party.

“The above is obviously another false and dubious claim. The said petition is another orchestrated but failed attempt by the NPP Government to divert attention from the numerous corruption scandals suffocating it,” she said.

Continuing, Mogtari said: “Former President Mahama, unlike President Nana Akufo-Addo, is incorruptible. He, therefore, welcomes the said petition and expects the Special Prosecutor, who the petitioners claim is the originator and source of the false and dubious claims, to expeditiously commence its work.

“It actually makes a mockery of the Special Prosecutor that the surrogates of the NPP will cite as their evidence, an article they say was written by him. This is a man who during his public vetting before parliament said the allegations he made against various people over the years, were based on perception.

“To suggest as the petition claims that a President can divert funds from a private company in the circumstances described is absurd.”