Ghanaians have reacted to Friday’s announcement by the presidency approving a foreign medical treatment for vice-president, Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Presidency revealed the Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been flown to the UK for further medical treatment after he was reported unwell last Friday.

The statement signed by the Chief of Staff Frema Osei-Opare said the Vice-President is on medical leave as advised by his doctors.

While some citizens have lauded the move, others see it as having a political undertone and another reminder about the country’s lack of adequate medical services.