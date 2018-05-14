Ghana's poultry farmers seek import restriction for fair trade

news

According to the Poultry Farmers Association of Ghana, the West African country imported 300 million birds in 2017.

The president of the association Nana Oppong Adjei has described the figure as high and worrying.

He explains that such high importation of birds poses a challenge to local poultry farmers who are unable to produce and compete fairly with the imported ones.

The association president find it hard to come to term with high birds import despite abroad prices been high

The prices abroad are expensive and so why should we be importing or ship them into Ghana, pay duties but sell them at cheaper prices? This is why we are calling on journalists to investigate the issue and find out the reason behind this,’’ he stated.

‘’When you travel abroad, you will realize poultry is very expensive but when they are brought to Ghana, they are sell it cheaper in order to collapse our businesses, he stressed.

Nana Oppong Adjei believes that if local farmers are able to produce a quarter of the number imported ,it end up creating jobs for the unemployed youth.

In 2017, Ghana imported a total of over 135,000Mt (about 112 million birds) of frozen chicken was imported from European Union (EU), which is 76 per cent increase over the 2016 EU import.

Ghana’s frozen chicken imports jumped from 13,000 metric tons in 2000 to over 155,000 metric tons in 2011 costing $169 million.