H.R. McMaster used a 'Seinfeld' reference about George Costanza to critique US war strategy


McMaster would reportedly often say, "George Costanza in Seinfeld, 'leave on an up note' — just go in, do a lot of damage, and leave."

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser H.R. McMaster reportedly used a "Seinfeld" reference about George Costanza to critique the US's war strategy, according to The Washington Post.

McMaster would reportedly often compare the US strategy in war to a famous "Seinfeld" storyline, saying, "George Costanza in Seinfeld, 'leave on an up note' — just go in, do a lot of damage, and leave."

The Post highlights the disagreements between the president and his top brass, delving into the "infinite wars" that have plagued the US for decades and what the definition of winning even means in the 21st century.

The story also includes a revealing anecdote about how the president views civilian casualties.

When Trump visited the CIA's office on his first full day as president in January 2017, he was reportedly shown a previously recorded drone strike on a terrorist. The agents waited for the terrorist to separate from his family before firing, according to the Washington Post.

"Why did you wait?," Trump asked, the Post reported, citing an official in the room.

The Post also notes that Trump "seemed unimpressed" when a CIA official told him the agency had developed special munitions to limit civilian casualties.

"If you are going to kill the families of terrorists, realize that there's something called the Geneva Convention we're going to have to pull out of," Senator Rand Paul said after Trump again argued for killing the families of terrorists during a December 2015 Republican presidential primary. "It would defy every norm that is America."

"It's very interesting what's happens with the Geneva Convention," Trump later said during a March 2016 interview. "Everybody believes in the Geneva Convention until they start losing and then it's okay, let's take out the bomb."

