Hailemariam Desalegn :  Ethiopia to release all political prisoners


Ethiopian politicians and journalists held in custody for political reasons will be released

Ethiopian Foreign Minister Hailemariam Desalegn visits Egypt play Hailemariam Desalegn (EPA)

The Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn made the announcements after days of consultations within the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) coalition.

“Political prisoners that are facing prosecutions and are already under arrest will be released,” the Prime Minister said.

According to him, the Mae’kelawi prison would be converted into a museum.

Free Ethiopian Political Prisoners 5KM Walk play (Elvert Xavier Barnes)

Human Rights groups and opposition groups in have advocated for the release of these prisoners saying they are held for sharing their political opinions.

Ethiopia’s government has long been accused of arresting critical journalists and opposition leaders.

Prominent opposition leaders like Bekele Gerba and Merara Gudina are among those held in custody. A number of journalists are also in detention.

eritrean_prisoners3.jpg play

An independent task force has also been set up to investigate reported cases of human rights abuses and the mishandling of prisoners.

 

 

