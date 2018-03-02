Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Harrowing videos show wind from brutal 'bomb cyclone' blowing planes around like feathers as they try to take off and land


  • Published:

nor'easter bomb cyclone play

nor'easter bomb cyclone

(NOAA via Associated Press)

  • A brutal winter storm blasted the East Coast on Friday as it morphed from a nor'easter to a "bomb cyclone."
  • The storm made for tricky flying conditions, with winds whipping around planes on takeoffs and landings.

Violent winds from the winter storm pounding the East Coast on Friday whipped around several planes trying to take off and land at the Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

Winter Storm Riley brought rain, sleet, and powerful gusts of wind as it quickly escalated from a nor'easter to what meteorologists call a "bomb cyclone."

The National Weather Service warned people to take the storm seriously, calling it a "LIFE & DEATH situation for those living along the coast."

The Reagan National Airport warned passengers to expect "high winds" in the DC area and noted that many airlines had issued weather waivers.

But some flights attempted to power through the storm regardless.

Watch this plane abort its landing attempt at the airport:

And watch how this plane skids sideways at it takes off:

The airport said on Twitter the high winds will likely continue, so passengers should check their flight statuses.

