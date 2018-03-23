Here are all of the allegations a former Playboy model made about her alleged sexual affair with Trump

Karen McDougal alleged Trump attempted to pay her after their first sexual encounter.
Former Playboy model Karen McDougal described a 2006 sexual affair she said she had with Donald Trump on Thursday.
McDougal, who claimed the consensual relationship with Trump lasted 10 months, said that she believed both of them were in love at the time. Trump professed his love for McDougal many times, the woman said in her interview on CNN. She said she believed the relationship would "last a long time."
"He's very charming, he's really sweet," McDougal told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. "I was attracted to him. I liked his charisma."
"When I got with him ... there was a real relationship there," McDougal said. "There were real feelings between the two of us, not just myself, and not just him."
But McDougal described her initial sexual encounter as being something that brought her to tears. McDougal said that, after having sex with Trump, he tried to pay her for her time.
"I actually didn't know how to take that," she said.
"I have never been offered money like that before ... I thought, 'Does he think that I'm in this for money,'" McDougal asked. "Or why I'm here tonight? Or is this a normal thing?"
"I said, 'That's not me. I'm not that kind of girl,'" McDougal continued.
Trump replied back to her by saying she was "really special," according to McDougal.
McDougal said the incident brought her to tears: "It really hurt me. He obviously assumed that that's the kind of girl I was. I felt terrible about myself."
She says, recalling the alleged affair, she wishes it never happened: "When I look back, where I was back then, I know it's wrong," she said. "I'm really sorry for that. I know it's the wrong thing to do. But back in those days ... I was a different girl, I had fun, I was in the Playboy scene, I was just enjoying life as much as I could."
"I had a lot of guilt, but I still continued," McDougal said.
On Tuesday, McDougal filed a lawsuit seeking her release her from a gag order she signed that prevented her from disclosing information about the affair. She is the second woman to file a lawsuit to break a gag order on an alleged affair with Trump, after porn star Stormy Daniels filed a similar lawsuit.