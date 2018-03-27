Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Here are all the countries kicking out Russian diplomats over the Sergei Skripal nerve agent attack


  Published: , Refreshed:

More than 20 countries have joined Britain in dismissing Russian officials over the nerve agent poisoning.

More than 20 countries have expelled Russian diplomats in retaliation for the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal with nerve agent in Salisbury, southern England.

The nations joined Britain in blaming Russia for the attempted assassination on March 4, which was the first offensive use of nerve agent in Europe since World War II. Russia has repeatedly denied their involvement.

Here are all the countries that have expelled Russian officials over the attack:

  • The UK — 23 diplomats expelled
  • United States — 60
  • Albania — 2
  • Australia — 2
  • Canada — 4
  • Croatia — 1
  • Czech Republic — 3
  • Denmark — 2
  • Estonia — 1
  • Finland — 1
  • France — 4
  • Germany — 4
  • Ireland — 1
  • Italy — 2
  • Latvia — 1
  • Lithuania — 3
  • Netherlands — 2
  • Norway — 1
  • Poland — 4
  • Romania — 1
  • Ukraine — 13
  • Spain — 2
  • Sweden — 1

The total figure is 138.

