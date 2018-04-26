Here are the 21 best photos from Macron and Trump's historic state visit

news

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron arrived Monday for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's first state visit.

The heads of state met to discuss Iran, trade, and other future policy plans. They also planted a tree, witnessed a major Melania fashion moment, and reveled in their bromance.

Here are the best photos from the historic state visit:

The Macrons arrived on Monday.

Source: Reuters

Macron may be the world leader Trump is closest to. Their bromance, as many have called it, has been on full display throughout the visit.

Source: Business Insider

Trump and Macron planted Macron's gift, a sapling, on the White House's South Lawn. The oak tree comes from a forest in France where US Marines fought a famous World War I battle.

Source: Reuters

The two couples were caught preparing to have their picture taken at Mount Vernon, where they had dinner Monday night.

Source: Reuters

On Tuesday, the presidents and their first ladies greeted crowds at Macron's formal arrival ceremony.

Macron greeted Melania with a kiss on the hand.

The internet went nuts over Melania's Hervé Pierre hat.

Source: Business Insider

Nearly 500 members from all five military branches, plus Cabinet secretaries and honored guests, gathered on the South Lawn for the traditional "Review of the Troops."

Source: White House

Trump and Macron had private meetings in Oval Office on Tuesday. The US president led his French counterpart across the White House portico.

Source: AP

Trump brushed a piece of dandruff off Macron's shoulder in front of the press, saying, "We have to make him perfect. He is perfect."

Source: Business Insider

They clearly found something amusing.

Source: AP

The two presidents also shared a long, extended handshake-hug-kiss at a joint press conference on Tuesday. The two have a history of awkward handshakes.

Source: Business Insider

The Trumps welcomed the Macrons to the White House for the State Dinner Tuesday night.

Source: Business Insider

After enjoying cocktails together upstairs in the residence, the Trumps and Macrons descended the grand staircase to greet their guests.

Source: Business Insider

The guest list was filled with high-profile titans of business and finance, with many Wall Street CEOs in attendance.

Source: Business Insider

Inside, Melania and White House staff chose a cream and gold color scheme, which matched Brigitte's dress.

Source: White House

The State Dining Room was filled with more than 2,500 stems of white sweet peas and nearly 1,000 stems of white lilac.

Source: White House

Trump and Macron each gave a toast highlighting the two countries' longstanding alliance.

Source: White House

On Wednesday, Macron addressed a joint meeting of Congress. His speech was full of subtle shots at Trump's worldview, calling on the US to reject "isolationism" and "extreme nationalism."

Source: Business Insider

"Our people cherish the friendship of the American people with as much intensity as ever," Macron said in his speech. "What we cherish is at stake. What we love is in danger. We have no choice but to prevail — and together, we shall prevail."

Source: Business Insider

With them being so close, that will certainly be the case.

Source: Business Insider