Politics Here are the 21 best photos from Macron and Trump's historic state visit

French President Emmanuel Macron came to the White House for a state visit with President Donald Trump. First ladies Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron were at their sides for many events. Here are the best pictures.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron on April 23, 2018.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron on April 23, 2018.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron arrived Monday for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's first state visit.

The heads of state met to discuss Iran, trade, and other future policy plans. They also planted a tree, witnessed a major Melania fashion moment, and reveled in their bromance.

Here are the best photos from the historic state visit:

The Macrons arrived on Monday.

They deplane at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

They deplane at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

(Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Macron may be the world leader Trump is closest to. Their bromance, as many have called it, has been on full display throughout the visit.

It's tradition to kiss on both cheeks in France.

It's tradition to kiss on both cheeks in France.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Source: Business Insider



Trump and Macron planted Macron's gift, a sapling, on the White House's South Lawn. The oak tree comes from a forest in France where US Marines fought a famous World War I battle.

A number of trees planed outside the White House are gifts from world leaders.

A number of trees planed outside the White House are gifts from world leaders.

(Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

Source: Reuters



The two couples were caught preparing to have their picture taken at Mount Vernon, where they had dinner Monday night.

Mount Vernon was the home of former President George Washington.

Mount Vernon was the home of former President George Washington.

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Source: Reuters



On Tuesday, the presidents and their first ladies greeted crowds at Macron's formal arrival ceremony.

They waved from the White House balcony.

They waved from the White House balcony.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)


Macron greeted Melania with a kiss on the hand.

Melania met Macron when she and Trump visited Paris last summer.

Melania met Macron when she and Trump visited Paris last summer.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)


The internet went nuts over Melania's Hervé Pierre hat.

Many compared it to Beyonce's black hat in "Formation."

Many compared it to Beyonce's black hat in "Formation."

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Source: Business Insider



Nearly 500 members from all five military branches, plus Cabinet secretaries and honored guests, gathered on the South Lawn for the traditional "Review of the Troops."

Both national anthems played during the official arrival on the South Lawn.

Both national anthems played during the official arrival on the South Lawn.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Source: White House



Trump and Macron had private meetings in Oval Office on Tuesday. The US president led his French counterpart across the White House portico.

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron walk to the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron walk to the Oval Office.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Source: AP



Trump brushed a piece of dandruff off Macron's shoulder in front of the press, saying, "We have to make him perfect. He is perfect."

"We do have a very special relationship," Trump said.

"We do have a very special relationship," Trump said.

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider



They clearly found something amusing.

The two cracked up in the Oval Office.

The two cracked up in the Oval Office.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Source: AP



The two presidents also shared a long, extended handshake-hug-kiss at a joint press conference on Tuesday. The two have a history of awkward handshakes.

They shook hands for an extended amount of time, hugged, and kissed in the exchange.

They shook hands for an extended amount of time, hugged, and kissed in the exchange.

(Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

Source: Business Insider



The Trumps welcomed the Macrons to the White House for the State Dinner Tuesday night.

The red carpet was rolled out on the North Portico.

The red carpet was rolled out on the North Portico.

(AP)

Source: Business Insider



After enjoying cocktails together upstairs in the residence, the Trumps and Macrons descended the grand staircase to greet their guests.

Posting for a photo in the Grand Foyer.

Posting for a photo in the Grand Foyer.

(AP)

Source: Business Insider



The guest list was filled with high-profile titans of business and finance, with many Wall Street CEOs in attendance.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and former EPA administrator Lisa Jackson arrive at the State Dinner.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and former EPA administrator Lisa Jackson arrive at the State Dinner.

(Alex Brandon/AP)

Source: Business Insider



Inside, Melania and White House staff chose a cream and gold color scheme, which matched Brigitte's dress.

The French first couple walks into the State Dining Room.

The French first couple walks into the State Dining Room.

(AP)

Source: White House



The State Dining Room was filled with more than 2,500 stems of white sweet peas and nearly 1,000 stems of white lilac.

The Trumps enter the State Dining Room.

The Trumps enter the State Dining Room.

(AP)

Source: White House



Trump and Macron each gave a toast highlighting the two countries' longstanding alliance.

They toasted with Domaine Serene Chardonnay.

They toasted with Domaine Serene Chardonnay.

(AP)

Source: White House



On Wednesday, Macron addressed a joint meeting of Congress. His speech was full of subtle shots at Trump's worldview, calling on the US to reject "isolationism" and "extreme nationalism."

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan watch Macron give his speech.

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan watch Macron give his speech.

(AP)

Source: Business Insider



"Our people cherish the friendship of the American people with as much intensity as ever," Macron said in his speech. "What we cherish is at stake. What we love is in danger. We have no choice but to prevail — and together, we shall prevail."

Macron got lots of applause from lawmakers.

Macron got lots of applause from lawmakers.

(REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Source: Business Insider



With them being so close, that will certainly be the case.

Trump and Macron during their handshake-hug on Tuesday.

Trump and Macron during their handshake-hug on Tuesday.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider



