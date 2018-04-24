Here are the best photos from Macron and Trump's historic state visit

news

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron arrived Monday for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's first state visit.

Since their arrival, the heads of state have met to discuss Iran, trade, and other future policy plans. They've also planted a tree, witnessed a major Melania fashion moment, and reveled in their bromance.

We'll keep updating this slideshow as the tour continues, but here are the best photos from their trip so far:

The Macrons arrived on Monday.

Macron may be the world leader Trump is closest to. Their bromance, as many have called it, has been on full display throughout the visit.

Source: Business Insider

Trump and Macron planted Macron's gift, a sapling, on the White House's South Lawn. The oak tree comes from a forest in France where US Marines fought a famous World War I battle.

Source: Reuters

The two couples were caught preparing to have their picture taken at Mount Vernon, where they had dinner Monday night.

On Tuesday, the presidents and their first ladies greeted crowds at Macron's formal arrival ceremony.

Macron greeted Melania with a kiss on the hand.

The internet went nuts over Melania's Hervé Pierre hat.

Source: Business Insider

Trump and Macron had private meetings in Oval Office on Tuesday. The US president led his French counterpart across the White House portico.

Trump brushed a piece of dandruff off Macron's shoulder in front of the press, saying, "We have to make him perfect. He is perfect."

Source: Business Insider

They clearly found something amusing.

The two presidents also shared a long, extended handshake-hug-kiss at a joint press conference on Tuesday. The two have a history of awkward handshakes.

Source: Business Insider

With the state dinner Tuesday night, and another day of events on Wednesday, there will be many more amazing photos to come of Macron's state visit.