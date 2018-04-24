Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Here are the best photos from Macron and Trump's historic state visit


Politics Here are the best photos from Macron and Trump's historic state visit

  • Published: , Refreshed:

French President Emmanuel Macron is at the White House for a state visit with President Donald Trump. First ladies Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron are at their sides for many events. Here are the best pictures.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron on April 23, 2018. play

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron on April 23, 2018.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron arrived Monday for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's first state visit.

Since their arrival, the heads of state have met to discuss Iran, trade, and other future policy plans. They've also planted a tree, witnessed a major Melania fashion moment, and reveled in their bromance.

We'll keep updating this slideshow as the tour continues, but here are the best photos from their trip so far:

The Macrons arrived on Monday.

The Macrons arrived on Monday. play

The Macrons arrived on Monday.

(Brian Snyder/Reuters)


Macron may be the world leader Trump is closest to. Their bromance, as many have called it, has been on full display throughout the visit.

Macron may be the world leader Trump is closest to. Their bromance, as many have called it, has been on full display throughout the visit. play

Macron may be the world leader Trump is closest to. Their bromance, as many have called it, has been on full display throughout the visit.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Source: Business Insider



Trump and Macron planted Macron's gift, a sapling, on the White House's South Lawn. The oak tree comes from a forest in France where US Marines fought a famous World War I battle.

Trump and Macron planted Macron's gift, a sapling, on the White House's South Lawn. The oak tree comes from a forest in France where US Marines fought a famous World War I battle. play

Trump and Macron planted Macron's gift, a sapling, on the White House's South Lawn. The oak tree comes from a forest in France where US Marines fought a famous World War I battle.

(Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

Source: Reuters



The two couples were caught preparing to have their picture taken at Mount Vernon, where they had dinner Monday night.

The two couples were caught preparing to have their picture taken at Mount Vernon, where they had dinner Monday night. play

The two couples were caught preparing to have their picture taken at Mount Vernon, where they had dinner Monday night.

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)


On Tuesday, the presidents and their first ladies greeted crowds at Macron's formal arrival ceremony.

On Tuesday, the presidents and their first ladies greeted crowds at Macron's formal arrival ceremony. play

On Tuesday, the presidents and their first ladies greeted crowds at Macron's formal arrival ceremony.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)


Macron greeted Melania with a kiss on the hand.

Macron greeted Melania with a kiss on the hand. play

Macron greeted Melania with a kiss on the hand.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)


The internet went nuts over Melania's Hervé Pierre hat.

The internet went nuts over Melania's Hervé Pierre hat. play

The internet went nuts over Melania's Hervé Pierre hat.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Source: Business Insider



Trump and Macron had private meetings in Oval Office on Tuesday. The US president led his French counterpart across the White House portico.

Trump and Macron had private meetings in Oval Office on Tuesday. The US president led his French counterpart across the White House portico. play

Trump and Macron had private meetings in Oval Office on Tuesday. The US president led his French counterpart across the White House portico.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)


Trump brushed a piece of dandruff off Macron's shoulder in front of the press, saying, "We have to make him perfect. He is perfect."

Trump brushed a piece of dandruff off Macron's shoulder in front of the press, saying, "We have to make him perfect. He is perfect." play

Trump brushed a piece of dandruff off Macron's shoulder in front of the press, saying, "We have to make him perfect. He is perfect."

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider



They clearly found something amusing.

They clearly found something amusing. play

They clearly found something amusing.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)


The two presidents also shared a long, extended handshake-hug-kiss at a joint press conference on Tuesday. The two have a history of awkward handshakes.

The two presidents also shared a long, extended handshake-hug-kiss at a joint press conference on Tuesday. The two have a history of awkward handshakes. play

The two presidents also shared a long, extended handshake-hug-kiss at a joint press conference on Tuesday. The two have a history of awkward handshakes.

(Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

Source: Business Insider



With the state dinner Tuesday night, and another day of events on Wednesday, there will be many more amazing photos to come of Macron's state visit.

With the state dinner Tuesday night, and another day of events on Wednesday, there will be many more amazing photos to come of Macron's state visit. play

With the state dinner Tuesday night, and another day of events on Wednesday, there will be many more amazing photos to come of Macron's state visit.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Political Babies Meet the gorgeous daughters of popular Ghanaian politiciansbullet
2 Politics Trump reportedly bluntly asked Israeli Prime Minister...bullet
3 Politics China is getting increasingly aggressive with Taiwan — but...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Politics Ian Bremmer: Why Nikki Haley is fighting Trump over Russia
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shovel dirt onto a freshly planted oak tree gift as first lady Melania Trump watches on the South Lawn of the White House on April 23, 2018..
Politics The most surprising formal protocol presidents and first ladies have to follow during official state visits
American first lady Melania Trump and French first lady Brigitte Macron pose for a photo on April 24, 2018.
Politics Melania Trump and French First Lady Brigitte Macron seem to be coordinating their outfits — and it's an unusual show of unity for the Trump White House
White House physician Ronny Jackson
Politics Trump just hinted his embattled VA secretary nominee might be done