Here's everything we know about the mysterious armored train that just took a secret guest from North Korea to Beijing

Early on Monday morning, heavy security descended on the Friendship Bridge, the border crossing over the Yalu River that separates North Korea from China.

A green and yellow train then crossed the bridge, transited several stations, and arrived at the Beijing Railway Station.

The station had an unusually large security detail, as did the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where foreign dignitaries stay during state visits to China.

All of this led analysts and onlookers to come to a likely conclusion — someone important from North Korea was visiting China. Rumors swirled it could be Kim Jong Un, or his sister, Kim Yo Jong.

It would not be the first time. Kim's father and grandfather both visited China, the North Korea's most important ally and the source of much of its trade and goods. Kim plans to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in late April, as well as with US President Donald Trump by May, meaning this trip could be a precursor.

Here is everything we know about the mysterious train and the secret guest's convoy:

The train was spotted by a number of individuals who, noticing the distinctive paint scheme, started posting videos on social media.

The green and yellow paint scheme is similar to that on trains used by Kim Jong Il and his father Kim Il Sung.

Those trains are reportedly armored and equipped with communications technology and reception halls.

The leaders of North Korea rarely use airplanes for travel, opting for luxury trains instead. Kim Il Sung once traveled from North Korea to East Germany using only his train.

Once the train pulled into Beijing, it was met with heavy security.

A limousine without any license plates was waiting for the high ranking official, initially believed to be Kim Jong Un.

Armored vehicles, like the one in the background, were even present, further convincing analysts that someone important was visiting.

A motorcade of Chinese policemen on motorcycles escorted the mysterious vehicle along with others in a convoy in a similar fashion to state visits.

The convoy looked similar to that President Trump had when he visited Beijing.

Here's a video of the convoy driving through Beijing.

The streets were lined with security personnel, especially on Tuesday, when the mysterious delegation left Beijing.

The Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where foreign dignitaries and provincial government officials stay during official visits, had an unusually large security presence.

The security included officers dressed in tactical gear.

As well as plainclothes security around the compound.

On Tuesday morning, the same convoy was used to take what is now being referred to as a "North Korean delegation" back to the train station.