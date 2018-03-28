Here's North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time

This is Kim Jong-un's first overseas trip since becoming North Korea's leader in 2011.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with China's President Xi Jinping on an "unofficial visit" to Beijing this week, and the historic meeting was captured in a screenshot of footage released by China's state broadcaster CCTV.
This incredible photo captures a handshake between the two leaders in front of North Korean and Chinese flags. The visit is Kim's first overseas trip since becoming leader of North Korea in 2011.